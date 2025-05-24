UCLA Offers 2026 Three-Star Safety from Hawaii
The UCLA Bruins recently extended another offer to a top defender in 2026 three-star safety Madden Soliai, he announced on Friday morning via X, formerly known as Twitter. The Kahuku, Hawaii native is heavily considering the Bruins as a potential destination for his college ball.
Soliai is the No. 5 overall prospect in the state and the No. 96-ranked safety in the country for the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He stands 5-10, 175 pounds, being named First Team All-State last year at Kahuku High School. Soliai is entering his senior season.
The three-star defensive back has a total of 12 offers but is showing the most interest in four schools. UCLA, San Diego State, Boise State, and Colorado State are at the top of Soliai's list, and he has official visits scheduled for every other school besides the Bruins.
UCLA is the most recent to extend an offer but expect Soliai to be touching down in Westwood sooner rather than later for an official visit. Just at first glance, the Bruins may initially win Soliai's favor based on the campus, facilities, and the way that he interacts with the coaching staff.
Not to mention the fact that the Bruins' program is on the rise, and momentum is beginning to build in the DeShaun Foster era. Being able to continue building towards a top-winning program starts with earning the commitments of players such as Soliai.
It is such a valuable commodity for the Bruins to have defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe making road trips, especially to the state of Hawaii, considering he is a native. Malloe was born in Waimanalo, Hawaii and has strong ties to the island and the high schools.
Malloe has been able to help the Bruins offer five Hawaiian players in the 2026 recruiting class, one in the 2027, and currently have 2025 three-star long snapper Halakilangi Muagututia Jr. signed on for his freshman season this fall. This is a major help in UCLA's ability to recruit across the country.
