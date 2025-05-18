Bruins' 2026 Four-Star OL Target Takes Official Visit
The UCLA Bruins recently hosted 2026 four-star interior lineman Micah "Champ" Smith on an official visit this weekend, he announced via X, formerly known as Twitter. He suited up in the Blue and Gold, getting a first taste of feeling like a Bruin.
The Bruins always a do an incredible job of marketing their program to recruits in the best way possible. It is hard to deny how beautiful Los Angeles can be and what it means to be a student athlete at UCLA. Smith is seemingly buying into what the Bruins have offered him.
In his junior season at Vero Beach High School, Smith posted 26 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and two sacks. He is heading into his senior season, looking to have an even stronger year in 2025.
Smith has 34 total offers as he is nearing a decision for his collegiate destination. His top two choices are currently UCLA and Ohio State; 247Sports has his interest in the two listed as "warm." Smith is likely to announce his commitment in the coming months.
At 6-6, 320 pounds, Smith is a must-have recruit that can repair this Bruins defensive line to strong success.
Per the 247Sports' Composite rankings, Smith is the 23rd overall prospect in the state of Florida, the No. 10 offensive lineman in the country and the 164th overall recruit in the nation for the 2026 class. He is an athletic specimen who can take UCLA's run-stopping ability to the next level.
Smith earned snaps at right tackle in the 2025 Under Armour All-America Game, the position that he would most likely play in college. His versatility on the defensive line could allow him to switch from the right and left side, but his size will limit him from being an outside edge rusher.
The prospect has one other official visit planned, heading to South Carolina on May 30. He also had an official to Illinois last month. As he nears the end of his recruiting process, the Bruins have done a fabulous job of gaining Smith's interest, and making UCLA a top priority is promising for their chances of landing him.
Keep up with all your Bruins news when you follow us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30.
You can let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
More on UCLA recruiting: