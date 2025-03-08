UCLA Offers Class of 2027 Four-Star WR
UCLA football has made an admirable effort in recruiting the class of 2026 this offseason, but the program has also managed to keep its eyes down the road with the class of 2027 as well.
On Friday, class of 2027 four-star wide receiver Osani Gayles announced on social media that he has received an offer from the Bruins.
Gayles, who recently transferred from St. Mary's (California) to IMG Academy (Florida), is ranked the No. 10 wide receiver in his class, the No. 8 class of 2027 prospect in Florida and the No. 70 overall recruit in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He has also received offers from Stanford, Cal, Illinois, Oregon, Penn State, USC, Washington and Miami (FL), among others.
Below is 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins' evaluation of Gayles from August:
"Gayles is an explosive wide out with a ton of versatility. He may have only been his team’s No. 3 leading receiver but we love the potential game breaking ability he shows in run game, as a receiver and as a special teams return man.
"He looked very smooth catching the ball at the Under Armour Next Camp in Seattle and he’s among the most explosive players out West. He had a strong track season with personal bests of 10.76-100m, 22'11" long jump and ran lead off on 4X100m relay team that finished 3rd in state (40.85)."
Gayles has the potential to have a breakout first season with IMG.
"While Gayles’ numbers with the Rams are not eye-popping, he has manifested potential as a rusher and a return specialist," wrote On3's Lawrence Fernandez. "He had 43 receptions for 756 yards, 22 carries for 218 rushing yards, and nine total touchdowns last season.
"Those numbers are significantly higher than his 516 total yards and six touchdowns in his freshman year."
The future of UCLA's wide receiver room could be bright, as the program added class of 2025 wide receiver Shane Rosenthal this offseason and has already landed four wide receivers from the class of 2026. And continuing to add prospects like Gayles would only further solidify that.
Perhaps returning to California when his high school career is done would be of interest to Gayles.
