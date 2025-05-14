UCLA Makes Top Eight for NFL Legacy, Brother of Bruin
UCLA is in the running for a class of 2026 offensive tackle, one who already has ties to the program.
Quinn Buckey of Liberty High School announced his top eight schools on social media on Monday, and the Bruins were on his list.
The other finalists were Michigan State, Stanford, Cal, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt and Arizona.
Buckey comes from a football family; his father, Jeff, played four seasons at Stanford and went on to play four seasons in the NFL. His brother, Grant, is currently a defensive lineman for the Bruins, while his other brother, Zach, is a defensive lineman at Stanford.
Grant is entering his third season with the program and appeared in 10 games last season after making just one appearance the year prior. He was a three-star recruit out of Liberty, ranked the No. 48 class of 2023 prospect in California, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Quinn is rated a three-star by 247Sports, which has him ranked the 85th-best class of 2026 prospect in California and the No. 74 offensive tackle in his class.
Their father, who was also an offensive lineman, was taken in the seventh round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He played 15 games his rookie season before nearly starting his entire second season, making 12 starts in 16 contests. He would play just seven games the following year and another seven as a member of the San Francisco 49ers after that.
Zach has made four starts in 25 games at Stanford and enters his fifth season.
Quinn has an official visit to UCLA set for Thursday. He will then visit Arizona on May 30 and Vanderbilt on June 5.
UCLA has just four commits from the class of 2026 so far. Improvement on the offensive line remains to be seen, but it's clear new offensive line coach Andy Kwon is making an effort in the recruiting department, and fans can only hope that will pay off.
Quinn will make his decision on June 13.
UCLA has the luxury of the family connection in its favor. Perhaps Grant will be able to help sway his younger brother.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 to stay up to date with all our Bruins coverage.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE