Gauging UCLA's Recruiting Class After Signing Day

Wednesday was the offical February national signing day across college football. While it's much less exciting because of the early signing period in December, it still brings important implications for teams with new coaches, like UCLA, as they round out their recruiting classes.



The Bruins did not sign any additional commits on Wednesday, and based on recent activity, it seems that Bob Chesney's first recruiting class at UCLA is complete.



“This isn’t a thing they have to do… they GET to do this.”@CoachBobChesney talks about starting to change the culture in Westwood. #4sup pic.twitter.com/NA91O2mS0E — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) February 5, 2026

Where Does UCLA's 2026 Recruiting Class Rank?



Recruiting experts don't have high praise for Chesney's first influx of players, which clearly put an emphasis on the transfer portal with more than twice as many portal commits as high school signees. The Bruins signed 19 high school players, pretty much all rated three-stars or lower.



According to On3's overall industry rankings, which incorporates all the rankings from the different recruiting platforms, the Bruins have the 64th-ranked class in the country, and the 17th-ranked class in the Big Ten, which currently consists of 18 teams.



Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA's Top Signees



Stockton, California, native Kenneth Moore III is the top-rated recruit in UCLA's 2026 freshman class as the only fringe three-star/four-star prospect. He's a top-75 wide receiver nationally, ranks 411th overall, and is a top-40 player in the state of California. The Bruins got him to stay home after is commitment in November 2024. He's also going to be an early enrollee and participate in spring football.



Tight end Camden Jensen is another one of the classes top recruits, and many recruiting experts beleive he may move to offensive tacle because of his elite blocking. Like many good tight ends, he has a basketball background that helps him play a physical, boxing-out style, but the biggest win here is that UCLA kept hims from programs like Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, Auburn, Baylor, Arkansas, Texas A&M, his home state of Colorado, and amny other Power 4 programs.



Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty offensive tackle Quinn Buckey has committed to UCLA and will sign with the Bruins. https://t.co/CXsdL6MPhT pic.twitter.com/pTzbLhpaLq — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) December 6, 2025

UCLA also has a couple good offensive line prospect in Bakersfield native Quinn Buckey and Cooper Javorsky from San Juan Capistrano. Buckey is the son of former Stanford and NFL lineman Jeff Buckey, had a brother also play at Stanford, and now joins his other brother, Grant, a current Bruin defensive lineman. Quinn originally committed to Michigan State but flipped after the Spartans' coaching change.



Javorsky is a right tackle who might end up playing on the interior as he develops. His wrestling background makes him an intriguing lineman, and he chose UCLA over Auburn, Oregon State, and a few other West Coast schools.



Jayden Fox named 2025 MaxPreps Colorado High School Football Player of the Year. 🔥🏈



Full story ⬇️https://t.co/vlnL0thjK6 pic.twitter.com/1FmXDRBi9B — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) December 10, 2025

Rounding out the top-five ranked recruits in this class is Cherry Creek (Englewood, CO) running back Jayden Fox. Fox is on the smaller side at about 5-foot-8, 165 lbs, and is the No.14-ranked player in Colorado, where he was also the Gatorade Player of the Year. He ran for over 4,200 yards and 55 touchdowns in high school and had 13 DI scholarship offers.





Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .