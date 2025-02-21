UCLA Makes Local 4-Star LB's Top Seven
UCLA football is a finalist for yet another highly touted class of 2026 recruit.
On Friday, On3's Chad Simmons revealed class of 2026 four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili's top seven schools, and UCLA was one of them. The others are BYU, Oregon, Texas, Notre Dame, USC and Oklahoma.
Ili, who plays for Orange Lutheran High School, is ranked the No. 4 linebacker in his class, the No. 9 class of 2026 prospect in California and the No. 56 overall player in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated Ili in March of 2024:
"Probably best all around linebacker in state right now, regardless of class. Long, athletic 6-3, 215 pound frame and still growing. Can rush off the edge, play in space and drop and cover. Twitchy kid who plays fast but under control. Has looked really good at a pair of off-season events- 7v7 tourney and LB Showcase. Productive and earned 1st team all-league honors after both freshman and sophomore seasons in highly competitive Trinity League. Very active with non-stop motor. High football IQ, can quickly read, diagnose and go. Could grow in to an edge rusher down the road but has the athleticism to stay at linebacker and can play inside or outside. Was clocked at 20.2 MPH on the Catapult GPS Sept 8 when the Lancers played Chandler (Ariz.). A complete, every down linebacker with a very high ceiling."
Ili had a standout junior campaign and was named to MaxPreps' 2024 Junior All-America Second Team.
The prospect is also a two-time CIF all-state honoree.
Ili was one of the many prospects to have attended UCLA's Junior Night last month.
"For me, what stood was the defensive meeting with DC coach (ikaika) Malloe," Ili had said after the visit, per Rivals' Adam Gorney. "Getting to have a sit down convo and talk ball with him, Coach Foster, coach (Scott) White and the staff was the highlight for me.The message was that I’m always welcome there and they want to keep the talent here at home. They are up there in my top for sure."
If UCLA were to land Ili, it would be a massive land for its recruiting efforts as the Bruins look to build on their 2026 class, which currently consists of just four commits.
