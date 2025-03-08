Bruins Offer Three-Star Class of 2026 Safety, Arkansas Commit
UCLA football is staying aggressive on the recruiting trail this offseason.
On Friday, class of 2026 three-star safety and current Arkansas commit Tay Lockett announced on social media that he has received an offer from the Bruins.
Locket, currently plays for University City High School in San Diego, where he transferred to from Southern California powerhouse St. John Bosco, where he spent his sophomore season. He had spent his freshman campaign at University City as well.
Lockett is ranked the No. 47 safety in his class and the No. 58 class of 2026 recruit in California, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Below is 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins' evaluation of Locket from April 2024.
"Highly productive player who has a nose for the football. Totaled 12 interceptions the last two seasons and shows a lot of range, ball skills and ball awareness. More quick than fast, can really break on the ball, shows a lot of range and has very good ball skills.
"Super instinctive kid, right place/right time and knows how to position himself to make plays. Want to see fill out some and continue to add more speed and explosiveness to his game but has all the tools to be a very good player at the next level."
Locket also holds offers from Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Indiana, Oregon, Penn State, Miami (FL), Tennessee, Washington and USC, among others.
This past season, Locket posted an incredible 107 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions. On offense, he recorded 526 yards and 11 touchdowns on 33 receptions.
The prospect is a two-time MaxPreps All-American.
UCLA's recruiting of defensive backs now falls under the responsibility of Demetrice Martin, who has already been very active on the recruiting trail since re-joining the program this offseason.
The longtime collegiate coach returned to Westwood after stints at Arizona, Colorado, Oregon and Michigan State. Both that, he coached UCLA's secondary for six seasons (2012-2017). Martin is a Pasadena native, so of course, he knows the area well, and his familiarity with UCLA and his prior success with the program serve as major strengths for him and the program as a whole when it comes to recruiting.
