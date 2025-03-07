UCLA to Host Texas Three-Star '26 WR for Official Visit
The official visits continue to pile on for UCLA football as it gets ready for a busy spring.
The latest official visit added to the list was that of three-star class of 2026 wide receiver Xavier Warren of Georgetown High School in Texas, who announced on social media on Thursday that he will visit Westwood from June 6-8.
Warren is ranked the No. 69 class of 2026 prospect in Texas and the No. 84 wide receiver in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The 6-foot, 165-pound receiver also holds offers from Nebraska, Houston, Kansas, Michigan State, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Arkansas, among others. He has an official visit set with Oklahoma State (April 4) and Arkansas (May 30).
The Bruins offered Warren last month. 247Sports has UCLA listed as "warm" for the prospect.
Last season, Warren totaled 932 yards and 13 touchdowns, doing so on 53 carries and 46 catches.
The prospect is also a track star; he ran a 10.32 100-meter dash in March of 2024 and also runs a 4.35 40-yard dash.
UCLA has already gotten off to a good start in the wide receiver department, as all four of its class of 2026 commits so far are wide receivers.
One of them, Kenneth Moore III, a three-star recruit from St. Mary's High School in Stockton, also has an official visit to Westwood set.
Below are other class of 2026 prospects who have official visits to UCLA scheduled:
TE Camden Jensen, Heritage High School (Littleton, Colorado)
LB Ezaya Tokio, Oceanside High School
DL Keytron Harris, Nathaniel Narbonne High School
EDGE Anthony "Poppa" Jones, Crean Lutheran High School
S CJ Hester, Cocoa High School (Florida)
LB Joseph Credit, Pearland High School (Texas)
OT Kannon Smith, Valor Christian High School (Highlands Ranch, Colorado)
OT Rex Waterman, Hamilton High School (Chandler, Arizona)
ATH Rodney Colton Jr., Newnan High School (Georgia)
DL Kameron Cody, Benedictine Military School (Savannah, Georgia)
WR Santana Carlos, Charles W Flanagan High School (Pembroke Pines, Florida)
DL Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais, Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colorado)
DL Lopeti Matai'tini Moala Jr., Davis High School (Kaysville, Utah)
