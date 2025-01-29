Bruins Offer 4-Star Class of 2026 WR From Texas
When it comes to high school football, the state of Texas is the pinnacle of where talent lies.
It's a territory ever college coach tries to recruit from, which makes finding recruiting success in the state extremely difficult.
UCLA is trying to find as much of it as it can, which was particularly evident in one of the recent offers it extended.
The Bruins offered class of 2026 four-star wide receiver Jordan Clay from Madison High School in San Antonio. He announced the offer on social media on Wednesday.
Clay is ranked the No. 27 class of 2026 recruit in Texas and the No. 32 wide receiver in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He has also received offers from Texas, Arizona State, Baylor, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Texas Tech, among others.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks evaluated Clay back in July:
"Tall, angular wideout with a big base, huge hands, and plus length. Enhances height and frame with acrobatic mid-air ability, displaying body control, timing, dexterity, and competitiveness. Big mitts and ball skills make him strong with the ball as a pass catcher. Not a top-gear burner but athletic enough to consistently provide a big-play threat in multiple scenarios, whether contested, over the top, or quick-game RAC. Good counting stats and per-catch rate (21.2 yards) through sophomore year. Promising route-running acumen at this stage. Boosts athletic profile with 110- and 300-meter hurdles participation, plus some 4x200 and 4x400 relay reps. Can more consistently create separation with sheer athleticism. Somewhat of a one-speed weapon, but route savvy can create late-widened catch windows. Projects as a particularly high-floor outside receiver whose physical tools and athletic profile suggest unlocked upside in the future."
Clay is being recruited by UCLA wide receivers coach Burl Toler III, who just joined the Bruins staff this offseason.
Toler had previously held the same role at Cal and is quickly making an impact on UCLA's staff. He just recently helped the Bruins add their first wide receiver from the class of 2025, Shane Rosenthal, and was also key to the program's landings of some wideouts from the winter edition of the 2024-25 transfer portal.
