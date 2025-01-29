BREAKING: UCLA Lands First WR From Class of 2025
UCLA football's 2025 recruiting class just grew by one.
On Tuesday, class of 2025 three-star wide receiver Shane Rosenthal announced his commitment to the Bruins on social media. He had initially been committed to Princeton.
The star wideout from Newbury Park High School became California high school football's all-time leader in career receptions this past season, ultimately finishing with 324.
Rosenthal was the No. 1 receiving option for class of 2026 four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel, who recently decommitted from Florida State and is a target for the Bruins.
UCLA had just recently offered Rosenthal, who visited the Bruins over the weekend.
The prospect is ranked the No. 58 class of 2025 recruit in California and the No. 98 wide receiver in his class, per 247Sports.
Below is 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins' evaluation of Rosenthal from last April:
"We’ve liked Rosenthall for over a year now and he put up video game numbers as a junior. He had 122 catches for 1,947 yards and 21 touchdowns and formed a lethal one-two punch with elite sophomore quarterback Brady Smigiel. He was just as good on the defensive side of the ball with 54 tackles and 12 interceptions, two he returned for touchdowns from his safety position and was the first player in state history with 20+touchdown and 10+ interceptions in the same season. He had personal best times of 11.19-100m last Spring and should easily be able run under an 11.0 this year. At this year’s Under Armour Next All-American Camp, he was as dominant as any receiver in the event, showing elite level quickness off the line, a ton of wiggle in his route running and the long speed to get easy separation down the field. He measured in at a solid 5-10.5, 181 pounds and his 1.62-10 yard and 4.53-40 were among the best in the camp. He’s arguably the most under-recruited player in the state and has easy Power 4 potential."
UCLA is now up to 19 commits from the class of 2025. While Rosenthal is currently the Bruins' only wide receiver commit from the class, they have four so far from the class of 2026.
