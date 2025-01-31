UCLA Offers Top Class of 2026 Prospect in Minnesota
UCLA football didn't have the greatest early signing period with the class of 2025, largely due to Coach DeShaun Foster having to play catch-up.
But the Bruins are looking to make their presence felt on the recruiting trail this offseason.
UCLA has been extending offers to class of 2026 and 2027 recruits from all over the country this month.
One of the latest was four-star ATH Roman Voss, the top class of 2026 prospect in Minnesota. He announced the offer on social media on Thursday.
Voss plays for Jackson County Central Senior High School in Jackson, Minnesota. He is ranked the No. 1 class of 2026 prospect in Minnesota and the No. 14 ATH in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Voss has also received offers from Wisconsin, Illinois, Cal, Miami (FL), Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and Minnesota.
The prospect helped lead a Jackson County Central team that won the 2024 Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Football Class AA state title but had suffered an ankle injury in the quarterfinals that would have him miss the rest of the playoffs.
Voss' 2023 campaign had ended in the playoffs as well, as the star left Jackson County Central's semifinal contest with a serious concussion.
"He had head and shoulder injuries, left the field on a stretcher and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center," wrote MSHSL's John Millea. "So the last time he was at U.S. Bank Stadium, he left on a wheeled contraption. When he returned Friday [the 2024 state finals], it was in a chair with wheels. In other words, life isn’t fair."
Voss plays quarterback, tight end, linebacker and safety and is also a stellar basketball player.
He wrote in the aforementioned social media post that he had "a great conversation with" UCLA tight ends coach Jerry Neuheisel.
Neuheisel has been coaching at UCLA, his alma mater, since 2018. He spent his first three seasons on staff as a graduate assistant before becoming the program's wide receivers coach, a role he held for three seasons before becoming tight ends coach. He was promoted to assistant head coach last month.
