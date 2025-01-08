Bruins Stay on Defensive Recruit Hunt, Offer 2027 DL
The UCLA Bruins are well aware their biggest improvements will come from the defensive side and have continued to make improvements through their latest recruitments. They most recently extended an offer to 2027 defensive lineman Jon Ioane, which he announceed on socil media.
Ioane is an in-state recruit, hailing from Tustin, Calif. with two years of high school football remaining. He already has a quality amount of offers from top programs early on in his career. Already standing 6-3, 275-pounds, Ioane still has multiple years to develop until he gets to the collegiate level.
With the Bruins are the latest of eight total offers for Ioane, joining Michigan State, Penn State, Washington, San Diego State, Colorado State, Utah and Arizona in the race for the stud defensive lineman.
The Arizona offer came when Ioane was an eighth grader, proving that he was strongly sought after even before reaching the high school level and has incredible potential. Expect there to be many other teams to join in on the race for the standout defensive lineman.
The Bruins finished the regular season as the fifth-best team in the country in terms of run defense, allowing just 96.2 yards per game on the ground. They will only improve and continue to be a tough run-stopping team if Ioane were to join the program.
The offer to Ioane comes on the same day that the Bruins hire their new defensive line coach, Jethro Franklin. With 33 years of experience coaching the position, Franklin will hopefully still be with the program once Ioane were to step onto campus in a few years.
Besides the offer from San Diego State, the Bruins are the only other offer coming from the state of California. UCLA has done a sensational job this offseason in their ability to recruit in-state. They will seek to add another to the roster which would surely help their defensive front.
It will be a tough battle for the Bruins to acquire Ioane as he is going to become one of state's top recruits in a few short years. If they are able to get the job done, it will speak volumes about head coach DeShaun Foster's recruiting ability and what direction their program is moving in.
