UCLA Offers Class of 2026 Four-Star WR From SoCal
UCLA continues to add to its long list of offers this offseason.
One of the most recent ones was to one of the top class of 2026 wide receivers in California, as four-star wideout from Mission Viejo High School, Vance Spafford, announced on social media on Friday that he has received an offer from the Bruins.
Spafford is ranked the No. 9 wide receivers in his class and the No. 9 class of 2026 prospect in California, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The highly touted prospect is currently committed to Georgia. He has also received offers from Alabama, North Carolina, USC, Arizona State, Auburn, Cal, Notre Dame, Oregon and Indiana, among others.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated Spafford last March:
"Highly productive WR who smashed all the single season receiving records for perennial state power Mission Viejo as a sophomore. Having a strong sophomore track season as well with multiple sub 11.0-100m times with a personal best 10.69 on (3/30/24). Is both quick and fast, plays out wide and in the slot, can stretch the field, is very good after the catch and has great hands. Strong body allows him to beat press, win contested catches and routinely breaks 1-2 tackles in the open field. Explosive route runner and has dominated the off-season 7v7 circuit playing for CA Power. Just knows how to get open, has excellent ball awareness and has the skills to be dangerous in the return game as well. High Power 4 prospect and the has the talent to play for any college in the country."
Spafford recorded 1,017 yards and 14 touchdowns on 57 receptions in 11 games this past season. The year prior, he posted 1,576 yards and 22 touchdowns on 83 catches in 16 games.
The prospect mentioned UCLA offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri and wide receivers coach Burl Toler III in the aforementioned social media post. Each coach is new to the program and is working hard on the recruiting trail this offseason.
Sunseri had previously served as the quarterbacks coach for Indiana, where he just helped lead the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff. Toler had previously served as the wide receivers coach at Cal, his alma mater.
