Top Takeaways From UCLA's Cronin's Postgame Brief
In this story:
The Bruins would cruise past Nebraska on Tuesday night, winning 72-52. It can be safe to assume Mick Cronin was extra happy with how the Bruins played.
After falling to Minnesota in the previous game, UCLA’s tournament hopes hinged heavily on the outcome of this matchup. With UCLA taking care of business in decisive fashion, the looming threat of them missing the tournament outright has been lifted.
Massive Turnaround
The Bruins really struggled to find success against an inferior Minnesota team. However, they completely rewrote the script against Nebraska. This win showed growth that not many people believed was possible. If the Bruins can maintain this level of play, they should make some noise in the tournament.
Why Attitude Is the Key to Success
There are plenty of reasons why UCLA has not lived up to expectations this season. But the recurring theme that has been on Mick Cronin's mind since November has been the team's overall attitude. With that seemingly improving, we might see sustained long-term success.
"I saw walking into the arena tonight that Georgetown was beating St. John's, and somebody said St. John's barely came back and won. I watched St. John's beat Villanova by 30 Saturday. I think Georgetown's in last in the Big East. I mean, Rick Pitino's the best there is and he can't bottle it. You know, the answer I tell our guys, we had a heart-to-heart, and I said, look, guys. You know, here's a team. Their record is what it is because their attitude and their effort and their commitment to doing the hard things. I'm so impressed with them. Tonight, we were great. If we would just have their attitude, we would have their record. That's my opinion."Mick Cronin
Improvements on the Bench
Besides effort and defensive issues, the most glaring problem for UCLA this season has been its lack of depth. Opponents have been able to outlast the Bruins late in games, which ultimately led to a few losses. However, the bench really stepped up against Nebraska, and it showed—UCLA did not trail once in this one.
"We have some guys off the bench. Eric Freeny with six deflections. He kept some balls alive. We got layups. We had him on Sandfort a lot. He was awesome. Book [Xavier Booker] came in and hit some monster shots. Brandon Williams, unsung hero, six [points] and three [rebounds]. Had a couple wipeouts, got guys layup. So I thought our bench was big tonight, and it hasn't been all year. You know, consistently.Mick Cronin
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.