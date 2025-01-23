UCLA Offers Class of 2026 3-Star QB
Recruiting the quarterback position is going to be crucial for UCLA this year.
The Bruins don't necessarily have a set QB1 beyond this upcoming season -- in fact, nothing is really set in stone just yet for 2025 as well.
As of now, the starter will likely be fifth-year transfer Joey Aguilar, who has just one season of eligibility remaining.
Recently, the Bruins extended an offer to class of 2026 four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar from Warrington, Pennsylvania.
Sidwar announced the offer on social media on Wednesday, stating he talked with new Bruins offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri.
Sidwar is ranked the No. 11 class of 2026 prospect in Pennsylvania and the No. 23 quarterback in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He has also receivd offers from Indiana, Penn State, Missouri, Maryland, Pitt, Ole Miss and Rutgers, among others.
Sidwar plays for La Salle College High School.
UCLA did rather well recruiting quarterbacks from the class of 2025 The Bruins landed three-star quarterback Colton Gumino and a very promising four-star in Robert McDaniel.
The program is also returning a number of players at the position, including Henry Hasselback.
The Bruins will need to have a much better haul from the class of 2026 than they've had from the class of 2025. The staff was at a disadvantage having to play catch-up after the departure of Chip Kelly, but they rebounded decently.
The following are all the class of 2025 prospects UCLA has added to far:
Three-star DL Tyler Partlow, Middle Village, New York
Colton Gumino
Three-star TE Dylan Sims, Queen Creek, Arizona
Three-star DB Kuron Jabari Jr., Corona, California
Three-star LB Weston Port, San Juan Capistrano, California
Three-star TE Noah Flores, Graham, Wisconsin
Three-star edge Juju Walls, Pittsburg, California
Four-star DB Jadyn Hudson, Pittsburg, California
Three-star OL Garrison Blank, Rocklin, California
Four-star RB Karson Cox, Hesperia, California
Three-star edge Cole Cogshell, Pasadena, California
Three-star OL Nehemiah Johnson, Orange, California
Three-star edge Scott Taylor, Los Angeles, California
Three-star DB LaRue Zamorano III, Corona, California
Three-star edge Lucien Holland, Inglewood, California
Three-star DB Chase Coleman, Frisco, Texas
Three-star LS Halakilangi Muagututi'a, Kahuku, Hawaii
Robert McDaniel
