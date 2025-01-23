All Bruins

UCLA Offers Class of 2026 3-Star QB

UCLA football continues to extend offers to the class of 2026.

Aidan Champion

La Salle's Gavin Sidwar throws a pass against St. Joseph's Prep during the Philadelphia Catholic League 6A football championship game in Ambler on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
La Salle's Gavin Sidwar throws a pass against St. Joseph's Prep during the Philadelphia Catholic League 6A football championship game in Ambler on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Daniella Heminghaus / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Recruiting the quarterback position is going to be crucial for UCLA this year.

The Bruins don't necessarily have a set QB1 beyond this upcoming season -- in fact, nothing is really set in stone just yet for 2025 as well.

As of now, the starter will likely be fifth-year transfer Joey Aguilar, who has just one season of eligibility remaining.

Recently, the Bruins extended an offer to class of 2026 four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar from Warrington, Pennsylvania.

Sidwar announced the offer on social media on Wednesday, stating he talked with new Bruins offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri.

Sidwar is ranked the No. 11 class of 2026 prospect in Pennsylvania and the No. 23 quarterback in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He has also receivd offers from Indiana, Penn State, Missouri, Maryland, Pitt, Ole Miss and Rutgers, among others.

Sidwar plays for La Salle College High School.

UCLA did rather well recruiting quarterbacks from the class of 2025 The Bruins landed three-star quarterback Colton Gumino and a very promising four-star in Robert McDaniel.

The program is also returning a number of players at the position, including Henry Hasselback.

The Bruins will need to have a much better haul from the class of 2026 than they've had from the class of 2025. The staff was at a disadvantage having to play catch-up after the departure of Chip Kelly, but they rebounded decently.

The following are all the class of 2025 prospects UCLA has added to far:

Three-star DL Tyler Partlow, Middle Village, New York

Colton Gumino

Three-star TE Dylan Sims, Queen Creek, Arizona

Three-star DB Kuron Jabari Jr., Corona, California

Three-star LB Weston Port, San Juan Capistrano, California

Three-star TE Noah Flores, Graham, Wisconsin

Three-star edge Juju Walls, Pittsburg, California

Four-star DB Jadyn Hudson, Pittsburg, California

Three-star OL Garrison Blank, Rocklin, California

Four-star RB Karson Cox, Hesperia, California

Three-star edge Cole Cogshell, Pasadena, California

Three-star OL Nehemiah Johnson, Orange, California

Three-star edge Scott Taylor, Los Angeles, California

Three-star DB LaRue Zamorano III, Corona, California

Three-star edge Lucien Holland, Inglewood, California

Three-star DB Chase Coleman, Frisco, Texas

Three-star LS Halakilangi Muagututi'a, Kahuku, Hawaii

Robert McDaniel

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Published
Aidan Champion
AIDAN CHAMPION

Home/Recruiting