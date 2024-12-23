UCLA Offers One of Top 2026 Recruits From Tennessee
While UCLA football continues to look to make moves in the transfer portal, the Bruins are also looking to gain traction on the recruiting trail.
UCLA recently offered Craig Tutt, a three-star safety from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, who announced the offer on social media on Sunday.
The 6-1, 190-pound prospect is a two-way player who also plays running back.
Tutt is ranked the No. 12 class of 2026 prospect from Tennessee and the No. 35 safety in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Tutt also has offers from Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, SMU, Florida State, Missouri, Penn State, Louisville, Mississippi State and Texas A&M, among others.
The Oakland High School (Tennessee) star was recently named the TSSAA Region 3-6A MVP. He was also a finalist for the TSSAA Division I 6A Mr. Football award.
Tutt helped lead Oakland to the TSSAA Class 6A state title earlier this month, as he and his team defeated Houston High School, redeeming their loss to the Mustangs in last year's state championship. Tutt rushed for 84 yards on 16 carries and caught one pass for 14 yards in this year's title game.
The Bruins have just four commits from the class of 2026 so far, all of whom are wide receivers -- Jaron and Kennan Pula, Kenneth Moore III and Jonah Smith.
UCLA has put together a solid 2025 recruiting class and has done so despite Coach DeShaun Foster having been at a bit of a disadvantage.
"I got a late start on the '25 class, but the talent that we got and being able to flip guys, that's pretty exciting," Foster said on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day. "It's just showing you what we could do once we really get in there. ... Recruiting is going to come. This is a great university. You got to want to come here. So, we just have to make it visible to guys and just let them know, like, coming around here, being around this program, and you will want to jump in."
How well UCLA does recruiting the class of 2026 will be crucial for Foster and his new-look staff as Foster looks to build a foundation for his program.
