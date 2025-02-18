UCLA Offers Rising Class of 2026 S From Local Powerhouse
UCLA recently extended an offer to a rising class of 2026 safety who could gain much more attention when his senior season rolls around.
On Monday, Logan Hirou of Santa Margarita Catholic High School announced on social media that he has been offered by the Bruins.
UCLA has already landed one class of 2026 recruit from Santa Margarita -- three-star wide receiver Jonah Smith, one of the Bruins' four class of 2026 commits thus far.
Hirou is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports, which has him ranked the No. 81 safety in his class and No. 119 class of 2026 prospect in California.
The 6-1, 185-pound prospect recorded 80 tackles, three interceptions, seven pass breakups and an interception this past season.
Hirou was also offered by Utah earlier this month.
Below is Hirou's personal statement, per SportsRecruits:
"I'm a dual athlete (football-basketball) but my future is definitely football. I didn't play until high school, so I still have a lot to learn, but I was second-team All-Trinity League as a sophomore and also third-team all-state. I feel I have good balls skills, am quick and react well. My next step is to keep learning schemes so I can minus things out and play faster, anticipate better. I'm also striving to be even more physical -- to not just tackle but run through people. For college, I'm looking for a winning culture; that's the biggest thing. I don't want to be around guys that just want to play, I want to be around people who want to win. I'm also looking for a family-type atmosphere where I feel at home and am around people who lift me up. Am I a fit for your team?"
In his aforementioned offer post, Hirou mentioned he had talked to UCLA safeties coach Gabe Lynn. Lynn recently joined the staff in December after spending two seasons at Colorado, where he served as the assistant director of player personnel for the 2023 season and a defensive analyst this past season.
Lynn was a star safety at Oklahoma, where he received All-Big 12 honors for his senior season.
