UCLA to Host Local 2027 DL This Week
Fresh off its Junior Day on Saturday, UCLA football is set to host another class of 2027 recruit later this week.
2027 defensive lineman Elija Harmon announced on social media on Sunday that he will visit the Bruins on Thursday.
Harmon is not yet rated by any of the major recruiting outlets, but that could very well change in the near future, as the Inglewood High School prospect is one of the top up-and-coming defensive linemen in the area.
Harmon thrived at the 2025 National Combine earlier this month. As a result, he was named 247Sports' Defensive MVP of the event.
Here's what 247Sports national recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks had to say about Harmon's showing:
"Making the trip from Inglewood (Calif.), Elija Harmon made the travel worth it with a strong performance centered around his combination of size, strength, and suddenness relative to his mass. Harmon, who's already been targeted by several Power Four programs, proved a menace in 1-on-1 work and simply overwhelmed some of his opponents."
UCLA offered Harmon back in September. He has also received offers from USC, Auburn, Cal, Delaware State, San Diego State, Washington State and Florida.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated Harmon back in October:
"Harmon is a big space eater in the middle of the defensive line. He’ll be a rare four-year starter at Inglewood and can beat an opposing guard/center with speed and power. At 6-3, 285 pounds, he’s a load to try and move around, plays with heavy hands and gets off the ball extremely quick. You have to double team him at the HS level and he’s still going to get a push. It’s never easy out West to find true difference makers at the defensive tackle position but Harmon is a true national recruit who has the size and talent to play for any school in the country. With two more years to develop before he hits college, Harmon has a chance to be special."
UCLA is getting an advantageous head start on recruiting a prospect who could prove to be one of the best in the state over the next two years.
