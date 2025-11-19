Skipper Outlines UCLA’s Plan to Revive Run Game
The one thing that the UCLA Bruins have been missing offensively since shocking the college football landscape by going on a three-game win streak has been a tone-setting run game.
It was the key to their offensive rise under Jerry Neuheisel, but the faltering of a ground game has plummeted UCLA's offensive ceiling entirely.
Ahead of UCLA's final home game of the season against Washington, Bruins interim coach Tim Skipper is still searching for a way to revive the rushing game. During Monday's media availability, he detailed their quest towards that goal.
"I mean, if you watch [the Ohio State game], the box is loaded," Skipper said. "Washington's going to load the box, too. They've been that way every game. They play a ton of man. They're going to stop the run. They dictate everything to it. We played some very, very, very good defense stopping the run. That's the first thing I'll say.
"I mean those boxes are loaded up. But we're going to continue to keep on doing that. Against Ohio State we rushed it 25 times, we threw it 23 times. You got to keep blocking. You got to keep on moving your feet. You just have to keep moving piles forward and eventually they break. But we're not going to go away from that. We're going to continue to try to keep winning in the trenches."
An important aspect of UCLA's rushing game has been the offensive line and quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Iamaleava and a couple of offensive linemen have been dealing with injuries, and skipper gave updates on them, too.
UCLA Injury Updates: Iamaleava, Two Key Offensive Linemen
Offensive linemen Garrett DiGiorgio and Reuben Unije were hobbled following the loss. Skipper spoke with the media on Monday and updated all three of the players' status moving forward preparing for Washington.
"They're all day-to-day," Skipper said. "They're doing a lot today in the training room and we'll see by the end of the day if they can go tomorrow. But they are truly day-to-day, so we have a chance for all three possibly to be able to go tomorrow, but we have to wait and see until they get through with all the testing and everything today."
Missing Iamaleava of course had its impact. Redshirt sophomore backup quarterback Luke Duncan started in his place and didn't do quite bad, finishing with 154 yards on 16-of-23 passing for a touchdown.
When asked whether or not Duncan would be taking practice reps as a starter in the week leading up to Saturday's clash against the Huskies, Skipper said, "It's day-to-day. I mean, that's my honest answer. We meet in the evening times on Mondays, so we won't meet until later -- because it's our off day -- all the players do all their treatment and do all the things they need to do to get ready to go.
"So once I get that report and have a better idea of what we're doing, we'll know what direction we need to go as far as the quarterback situation. But I don't want to speculate anything right now. I'm kind of going to let the trainers and doctors tell us what we need to do."
