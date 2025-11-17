UCLA's Skipper Shares Early Update on Iamaleava's Status
The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes were simply all too much for the Nico Iamaleava-less UCLA Bruins, as the defending champs dominated the Bruins, 48-10, in Columbus.
UCLA's star signal-caller was ruled out the night before the game with a concussion he suffered during their 28-21 loss to Nebraska last week. Prior to the game, interim coach Tim Skipper said they found out about his status Friday night and he informed redshirt sophomore Luke Duncan he'd be starting.
Skipper on Iamaleava's Satus
Following another devastating loss, Skipper revealed an early prognosis on Iamaleava's status as the Bruins prepare to host Washington in their final home game of the season.
“He’s with the doctors, so they tell me what’s going on," Skipper said. "He’ll just be day-to-day and those things are tricky. Until they clear him, he is out.”
Iamaleava's status and symptoms the week leading up to the game weren't public until the night before kickoff. Skipper detailed that as well, saying, "“In the beginning of the work week, he was not feeling well. He was out there and couldn’t stay out there, so he went in and we did all the tests and things like that and he came back diagnosed with a concussion.
"He went into concussion protocol and he just never cleared out of that. He wasn’t able to go today.”
Luke Duncan to Play Again This Season?
Regardless of Iamaleava's availability going into the final games, it's not hard to imagine Duncan playing in at least one of their final two games against Washington and USC.
Duncan shook off some early nerves against the Buckeyes -- delay of game issues -- and finished his first career start tossing 16-for-23 for 154 yards and a touchdown pass to Kwazi Gilmer. His performance, despite all the odds being stacked against him, was good, and Skipper detailed that it gave them confidence in him moving forward.
"“He’s working like everybody else. He’s been working since I’ve been in this seat here. If he has to go, we’re ready to roll, he’ll go. But we’re going to get through today and we’ll get through the week and see where we’re at," the interim coach said.
Looking forward to Saturday
With the looming conversations around UCLA moving its home games to SoFi Stadium, Saturday's Rose Bowl clash could be the last we see the Bruins playing regular season games in Pasadena.
Adding to that, who knows if Iamaleava is going to return next year? The redshirt sophomore detailed coming into the season that he wanted to enter his name into the NFL draft after the season, but given the year he had, there is a pretty good chance he returns.
Saturday may also be the last time Tim Skipper is coaching in the Rose Bowl. Say what you want about UCLA's season, but Skipper did everything he could with everything he had, and then some. The two-time interim coach will undoubtedly be a head coach somewhere, but we're just not too sure it'll be with the Bruins.
