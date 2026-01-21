Social Media Gifted A Thriller Against #4 Purdue
UCLA had a huge task ahead of them when preparing to take on the #4 ranked Purdue Boilermakers, especially after a tough loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes only one game prior.
A win against Purdue would have many implications for the team's success and their chances at a deep tournament run in March, but the biggest impact would likely be on the fans and how they think about UCLA.
So how did Social Media react to the game and was the team able to redeem itself after that awful loss to Ohio State?
A Chance For Redemption: The First Half
The game started out rough like usual for the Bruins with a comeback already in order after coming out the gate down 12 through around 13 minutes.
Much of the blame was placed on Donovan Dent as it has been for almost every game recently, with fans beckoning for a change.
This however, was quickly fought back against by Dent himself who began to lead UCLA on a deep run, getting the Bruins right back into the game.
The lead that Purdue once had was erased in only a few minutes, and going into halftime the score was tied at an even 32-32.
To even be contending against the #4 ranked team in the nation was already surprising to social media, but for the stat sheets to be dominated by Dent was a whole different shock.
A Chance For Redemption: The Second Half
A fire had been lit under the Bruins in the locker room and they came out swinging once more as the second half began, attaining a lead against one of the best teams in the nation.
To attain a lead and to hold onto it were two completely different things for UCLA, but at some points in the second half even Boilermaker fans were beginning to lose hope.
Donovan Dent also continued his amazing play and he was proving to be everything Bruins fans wanted when he first came to the team.
Regardless of the great play UCLA still needed to hold onto their lead, and they were unable to do that for some time during the middle of the half.
However, they fought back a short deficit to make the game a one possesion match with less than a minute to go, and the situation became clear that the matchup would come down to one final possession.
In the biggest moment of the game Tyler Bilodeau was able to hit a massive three pointer to put the bruins up 69-67 with 8.4 seconds to go.
Then, with all of the pressure a regular season game can give, Purdue was unable to live up to the moment and UCLA came out on top 69-67.
The thrilling accomplishment was met with intense excitement and respect online, and the future looks bright for UCLA if they can keep playing like they did against Purdue.
