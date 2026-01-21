UCLA had a huge task ahead of them when preparing to take on the #4 ranked Purdue Boilermakers, especially after a tough loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes only one game prior.

A win against Purdue would have many implications for the team's success and their chances at a deep tournament run in March, but the biggest impact would likely be on the fans and how they think about UCLA.

So how did Social Media react to the game and was the team able to redeem itself after that awful loss to Ohio State?

A Chance For Redemption: The First Half

The game started out rough like usual for the Bruins with a comeback already in order after coming out the gate down 12 through around 13 minutes.

Much of the blame was placed on Donovan Dent as it has been for almost every game recently, with fans beckoning for a change.

Mick Cronin should lose his job for seeing ANYTHING in Donovan Dent. I’ve watched every UCLA game this season and he’s had maybe two decent games. And that is not just a pissed off exaggeration. It’s been biggest waste of big-time NIL money on the planet. — Shawn Temple (@prcsports1) January 21, 2026

This however, was quickly fought back against by Dent himself who began to lead UCLA on a deep run, getting the Bruins right back into the game.

The lead that Purdue once had was erased in only a few minutes, and going into halftime the score was tied at an even 32-32.

To even be contending against the #4 ranked team in the nation was already surprising to social media, but for the stat sheets to be dominated by Dent was a whole different shock.

13-2 run by UCLA over No. 4 Purdue. Bruh. — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) January 21, 2026

I have no idea where Mick Cronin has been keeping this version of UCLA but I absolutely love them — Luca Flores (@luca_at_lax) January 21, 2026

A Chance For Redemption: The Second Half

A fire had been lit under the Bruins in the locker room and they came out swinging once more as the second half began, attaining a lead against one of the best teams in the nation.

To attain a lead and to hold onto it were two completely different things for UCLA, but at some points in the second half even Boilermaker fans were beginning to lose hope.

I hope you’re right, but with how sloppy we have been I feel UCLA are going to have our number here. — Riskophile (@Riskophilexoyr) January 21, 2026

Donovan Dent also continued his amazing play and he was proving to be everything Bruins fans wanted when he first came to the team.

THIS is the Donovan Dent UCLA thought it was getting. — Ben Bolch (@calpostbbolch) January 21, 2026

Regardless of the great play UCLA still needed to hold onto their lead, and they were unable to do that for some time during the middle of the half.

However, they fought back a short deficit to make the game a one possesion match with less than a minute to go, and the situation became clear that the matchup would come down to one final possession.

If you’re awake you need to get on peacock



UCLA ball down one, 28ish seconds left — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) January 21, 2026

In the biggest moment of the game Tyler Bilodeau was able to hit a massive three pointer to put the bruins up 69-67 with 8.4 seconds to go.

TYLER BILODEAU GIVES UCLA THE LEAD.



THIS GAME IS AMAZING. — Jacob Rhymer (@Rhymetime05) January 21, 2026

Then, with all of the pressure a regular season game can give, Purdue was unable to live up to the moment and UCLA came out on top 69-67.

The thrilling accomplishment was met with intense excitement and respect online, and the future looks bright for UCLA if they can keep playing like they did against Purdue.

UCLA takes down No. 4 Purdue!!!!!! This is how this team should play EVERY GAME!!! — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) January 21, 2026

Wow. UCLA earned that one. What a game — Dad (@V1perstr1ker1) January 21, 2026

BANGGGGGGGGGG UCLA HAS TAKEN DOWN #4 PURDUE!!!!! — x - 🐏 (@whose_house1) January 21, 2026

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .