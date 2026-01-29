Social Media Eats Up Third Straight UCLA Victory

The Bruins have had one of their first substantial attempts at a long winning streak this season after having wins against Purdue and Northwestern, with their next opportunity to extend that streak being against Oregon.

The ducks were supposed to be an easy matchup, and although the final score does paint it as if the game was easy for the Bruins, there were some struggles in the game that were impactful to the team.

The entire time social media was right by UCLA's side ready to point out faults and cheer on things done right, and they were treated to a win because of it.

UCLA's Path To A Win Streak: The FIrst Half

The Bruins have a habit of starting out slow against teams no matter how strong the team they are facing is, and it was no different against the Ducks.

They had a hard time hitting shots, especially the easy ones, and viewers online were incredibly unhappy with the play.

Mick Cronin is hilarious. The guy is just allergic to offense. Oregon is missing their whole starting lineup practically and UCLA can’t manage to put the ball in the basket. They have just 6 points in 5 minutes against a bunch of walk ons. — Joe (@JoeSportsGuru) January 29, 2026

Luckily for UCLA, Oregon was also having a hard time to start the game and the Bruins were able to take a lead and never let it go in the first half.

The lead was never big, normally being within five points of the Ducks for a while, but it was enough to give some confidence to viewers as it grew getting closer to halftime.

The confidence grew especially when the team had begun to lock in on the offensive side of the ball, and some spoke up about it who wished they didn't.

This is going to curse them: UCLA hasn't turned over the ball. Consecutive threes from Xavier Booker and Jamar Brown. UCLA 26-13. — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) January 29, 2026

There it is. The curse worked. Donovan Dent commits UCLA's first turnover. Sorry. — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) January 29, 2026

Regardless of superstition the Bruins were generally having a good half of basketball against Oregon, and they were up 36-22 entering halftime, which was nice to see for fans.

Great half of UCLA basketball keep the foot on the gas — Darthweenies (@darthweenies) January 29, 2026

UCLA's Path To A Win Streak: The Second Half

The second half actually started out pretty well for UCLA, for they came out the gates hot and put themselves up by as much as 20 against the Ducks.

However, the fire could not last forever, and when it began to dwindle it sent social media into a mini panic on if the Bruins would have another meltdown like they have had earlier in the season.

UCLA better not blow this after going up 20



not again — Coby’s Gambling Corner (@CobyValentine24) January 29, 2026

Oregon playing much better in the second half vs UCLA. — Jorge Trades (@OutSideDaBox_) January 29, 2026

It ended up being nothing to worry about in the end, as the Bruins were able to close out the game much to the chagrin of some and the annoyance of others.

The game ended 73-57 and UCLA has now begun to go on a real win-streak of three games, which is exciting for social media but also daunting for the team who wants to prove they have a chance in March.

3 in a row for UCLA and the best three-game stretch of the season for Donovan Dent, Eric Dailey, and Xavier Booker all producing.



Not a coincidence. https://t.co/NW5jSqsb8L — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 29, 2026

#UCLA sustains some decent play down the stretch. Final 73-57. — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) January 29, 2026

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .