UCLA would enter this game off a two game winstreak against Purdue, and Northwestern. With momentum on their side they were able to pull off a decisive x-x victory over Oregon.

First Half

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Steven Jamerson II (24) screens Northwestern Wildcats forward Tre Singleton (8) as UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

To start, the Bruins have been ok, still not hitting shots at a very high rate. However, the same can be said about the Ducks, who have missed plenty of open shots that would have blown this game open. Eric Dailey Jr , was able to hit a nice mid-ranger to kick UCLA's scoring off. 3-2 UCLA with 16:56 left.

It has been a stalemate offensively for both teams. However, Eric Dailey Jr has really started to find his stride in this one. If UCLA's defense can steadily improve during this one UCLA could have a great shot at winning. Xavier Booker has also started get very physical in this one. 13-8 UCLA with 12:30 left.

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) shoots over Northwestern Wildcats forward Nick Martinelli (2), forward Tre Singleton (8) and past forward Tyler Kropp (1) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

Despite taking 10 more three-pointers than UCLA, the Ducks have only made one more. It is clear that the Ducks want to win this game from beyond the arc. UCLA needs to adjust accordingly, or this game could go the other way. Tyler Bilodeau has also started to make his mark with eight points. 20-13 UCLA with 9:03 left.

Jamar Brown would hit a massive three to really push the Bruins' lead in this one. UCLA is currently on an 8-0 Run in the last 2:30. Brown has really been able to make a huge impact lately, love to see it. UCLA's defense has been exceptional; the Ducks have really struggled to find a way to score. 26-13 UCLA with 6:21 left.

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Jake West (3) and UCLA Bruins guard Jamar Brown (4) reach for a loose ball in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

Xavier Booker's defense in the paint has been phenomenal in this one, with two blocks. UCLA's offense is also continuing to heat up with both Bilodeau and Dailey Jr reaching 10-points each. It has been all UCLA lately. 30-16 UCLA with 3:57 left.

UCLA is starting to slip at little bit after a small 5-2 Oregon run to close out the half at the two-minute mark. The Bruins are still playing sloppy. Overall, this has not been the best offense half UCLA has seen. However, like the Northwestern matchup the defense is keeping them in the match. 34-22 UCLA with 1:00 left.

First Half Score: 36-22 UCLA

Second Half

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during a play in the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

Donovan Dent has been on fire to start the second half, scoring two of UCLA's four baskets. He now sits at eight points after a shaky first half. The Bruins were also able to reach their biggest lead of the night, 20. This game is starting to become a UCLA landslide. 44-24 UCLA with 17:00 left.

The Ducks are starting to chip away at the lead, going on a 12-2 run since the last update. Two bad back-to-back turnovers have led to five really easy points for the Bruins. Oregon while missing three of their top four scorers still have the talent to keep this game close. 46-36 UCLA with 13:17 left.

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Steven Jamerson II (24) screens Northwestern Wildcats forward Tre Singleton (8) as UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

Again, Donovan Dent has really started to heat up, scoring five points in back-to-back possessions. On the ensuing Oregon possession, they would turn it over, leading to Jamari Phillips' foul, on you guessed it. Donovan Dent. 53-38 UCLA with 11:21 left.

Jamar Phillips' shooting has been elite in this one, shooting 3-of-8 from three. While not the best, the shots he has made have been momentum shifters. If UCLA can contain him, the Bruins should be able to cruise to a win here. 57-42 UCLA with 8:51 left.

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Nick Martinelli (2) is defended by UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

Both teams have considerably slowed down in this one. While expected with how well UCLA's defense has looked, the Bruins still need to start heating up on the offensive side of things. Trent Perry has struggled in this one, which has been a factor in the Bruins' cold spell. 60-46 UCLA with 5:22 left.

UCLA has maintained a very steady scoring flow to close this game out. While Oregon was able to hit a few threes, UCLA's lead is just too much. Overall this was a great game that featured an outpour of great performances. 68-52 UCLA with 1:30 left.

FINAL SCORE: 73-57 UCLA

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin gestures to his players from the bench during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center.

