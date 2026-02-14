Social Media Hopes Decimated By Blowout Loss To Michigan

The Bruins had the chance to alter their season for the better against the #2 team in the nation, the Michigan Wolverines, and they also had one of their key players back for the game, being Skyy Clark.

They were able to keep the match intensely close for a while, and just when things were trending up for UCLA everything started to tumble downhill.

The result was a 30 point blowout and it was hard to believe that the game was ever close, and because of that social media had gotten their hopes up only to have them decimated.

The Decimated Hopes Of Social Media: First Half

The game started out a bit shaky for the Bruins, as they were constantly falling behind to the high and mighty Wolverines, as well as fouling them at an unacceptable rate.

Even within the first few minutes some players already had multiple fouls and had to be taken off the court, that was when Skyy Clark came into the game and some people were hoping he would be the team's savior.

Ucla Possession

Michigan kicks the ball out of bounds



So naturally they call it a turnover and give the ball to Michigan??????



SKYY SAVE US — A Son of Westwood (@eyelovelaa) February 14, 2026

Clark was not doing his part in the first minutes that he had on the court, and the Bruins were quickly trailing by nine points, and actively bleeding on both offense and defense.

The weaknesses that the team usually had with rebounding had been the only issue that seemed to be fixed against the Wolverines, and the only thing making the match not be an immediate blowout.

UCLA’s offensive rebounding is surprisingly keeping it alive — Aaron Heisen (@aaron_heisen) February 14, 2026

At one point they were down by 12, and everything that the Bruins were throwing at Michigan was being answered, so they started to play with desperation through Tyler Bilodeau.

Bilodeau is absolutely keeping UCLA in this ball game. Big shot after big shot but what's new — Will Decker (@WillLAFBnetwork) February 14, 2026

It actually began to work, and the Bruins were able to get within two by the half after cleaning up much of their turbulent play.

With the game being much closer than expected, some viewers even started to wonder if there was a legitimate chance that UCLA could topple Michigan.

These schools play us and it's like how do you have the record you do, UCLA low key balling — 〽️ichiganFootballFan (@UMFootballFan83) February 14, 2026

The Decimated Hopes Of Social Media: Second Half

Looking at the stats of the first half, and especially the momentum that they had going into the second half, it seemed like UCLA was on track for another upset, and this time against the #2 team in the nation.

However, it did not go that way, instead the Wolverines found ways to shut down every fiber of the Bruins playstyle, pulling ahead every minute.

The blowout was so bad in the second half that the post game posts are the best at describing the decimated hopes of social media, losing by 30 to Michigan.

No dude. I expected UCLA to score more than 18 points in a 20 minute half. — A.M. (@atalbe20) February 14, 2026

18 points in the 2nd half your absolutely pathetic mick Cronin ucla would be better off without you — Cant Guard Ja’Marr (@CantGuardJamarr) February 14, 2026

UCLA played half a game. — David Hanami (@david_hana99200) February 14, 2026

