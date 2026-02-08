Social Media Reacts To Dominance Test Against #8 Michigan

The Bruins had one of their biggest games of the year against the #8 ranked Michigan Wolverines, and they had the chance to convince social media that they could be national champions.

So how did they do, did they establish their dominance in finality, and most importantly how did social media react to the match against the #8 Wolverines?

The Dominance Test Against #8 Michigan: First Quarter

The first quarter did not start out very well for the Bruins, which continued a pattern that has been reigning for the majority of the season.

They lagged behind in scoring, giving a four point, 17-13 lead to the Wolverines, and they just generally did not look like they were warmed up yet.

The sight was not a pleasant one for social media, but it was something they were accustomed to with UCLA and were simply hopeful would go away soon.

These Michigan girls are tough and ucla looks out of it. 😩 — ⭐️LORRAINE ⭐ (@roxygirl7985) February 8, 2026

End of the 1st Qtr



No. 8 Michigan 17

No. 2 @UCLAWBB 13



UCLA is shooting 33%, going 5/15. UM is 39%, 7/18.



Hopefully, UCLA moves into phase 2 in this next frame. — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) February 8, 2026

The Dominance Test Against #8 Michigan: Second Quarter

As if on cue, the Bruins turned up the heat in the second quarter and went on an eight point run to put the game in their hands, at least for the first half.

However, it seemed like after they had that run they reverted back to their first quarter selves, giving up a few sloppy turnovers and failing to rebound.

Yet they were able to maintain the lead going into halftime by three points, 33-30, and although it was not dominance social media was expecting a show to come.

UCLA and Michigan are actually battling 😭 — ❀ (@kayinterrupted) February 8, 2026

UCLA vs Michigan gonna come down to a final shot — Sports & Stuff (@CannyZanny) February 8, 2026

The Dominance Test Against #8 Michigan: Third Quarter

The third quarter Bruins came out with a penchant for victory with a few adjustments while the Wolverines did not look like the same team.

The tide was shifting and the lead grew out of control for Michigan at points, but they were able to keep UCLA in check at places and end the quarter behind nine points, 54-45.

I think it is going to be hard for the ladies to beat UCLA today! — Kate -GO BLUE 〽️ (@maizeandbluegal) February 8, 2026

The Dominance Test Against #8 Michigan: Fourth Quarter

In basketball it's not about how a team starts that decides the game, rather it is how a team finishes, and the team that cannot finish games well will often lose them.

That was almost the case for the Bruins as they began to slip near the end of the game, giving up the majority of their lead to the Wolverines and scaring their fans in the final minutes.

They were able to come out on top 69-66, but the game came down to the last shot and even though the win was good they will need to win more dominantly to convince social media they will win the national championship.

It got dicey at the end but UCLA IS STILL UNDEFEATED IN THE BIG10! 🙌🏽💙💛 #gobruins pic.twitter.com/e44o2mFyba — ⭐️LORRAINE ⭐ (@roxygirl7985) February 8, 2026

UCLA escaped with that one. — David Mendez-Yapkowitz (@Dave_Yapkowitz) February 8, 2026

Ucla don’t do that again — Not you blocked me (@Notyoublockedm1) February 8, 2026

