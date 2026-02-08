Social Media Reacts To Close Win Against Washington

The Bruins were slated to face the Washington Huskies at home, and leading up to the match it became clear that they needed to win the game.

They not only needed to win to prove that they could continually get over hard losses like the one they had against Indiana, but also to boost their odds of reaching the post-season.

The game ended up being close on all ends and they gave a fun match for social media to watch, and fans made sure to show out for UCLA.

A Close Match Against Washington: First Half

The game started with the Huskies finding an advantage before the Bruins were even warmed up, quickly getting out to a few possession lead.

With Washington not being the best team in the Big Ten conference by a mile, the immediate deficit was very displeasing for UCLA fans that have been watching their issues unfold all season.

This UCLA team is so awful. — Joe (@JoeSportsGuru) February 8, 2026

How does UCLA still get money for athletics? They suck in every sport — Bob (@Meekbeanthegoat) February 8, 2026

The lead continued to remain for the Huskies throughout the first ten minutes of the half no matter what the Bruins were able to do on the court.

If they tried to shoot a three Washington would get one of their own, and if they dashed in the paint the Huskies would make sure to punish, which was not a pleasant sight.

Piss poor start by #UCLA — Bruin Source (@BruinSource) February 8, 2026

However, the Bruins were able to flip a switch nearing the end of the first half, getting back to an even game with little time left to go before halftime.

They were able to go on a 9-0 run, which made up the big part of their small comeback, but one thing stood out as odd to fans: Tyler Bilodeau, and how he wasn't shooting.

Tyler Bilodeau cannot have four FG attempts 17 minutes into a game. #UCLA needs to make an emphasis of getting him the ball in the second half. — Aaron Heisen (@aaron_heisen) February 8, 2026

Unfortunately they were not able to get back to a lead by halftime, being down 34-30, and UCLA had a lot of work to do going into the second half.

Terrible offensive first half for UCLA, which trails Washington, 34-30. Bruins never got in any rhythm and shot 34.5% to the Huskies' 55.6%.



The game is as close as it is because UCLA committed two fewer turnovers and grabbed five more rebounds. — Ben Bolch (@calpostbbolch) February 8, 2026

A Close Match Against Washington: Second Half

The second half started much better than the first with a couple of quick shots, but it did not continue that way because of some questionable plays from the Bruins.

Well, this half did start out well for UCLA. UW decided it was not going to lay back and take the punches as it has landed a few punched of its own. — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) February 8, 2026

UCLA gonna see if they can win a game while giving up a layup everytime they’re on defense — Ethan (@ESabro3) February 8, 2026

UCLA was able to take the lead, and when they did that the game was essentially locked up; they may have let it slip a couple times, but being back within a possession gave the Bruins the breathing room they needed to come out on top.

They were able to win 77-73 after an immensely long final few minutes of fouls and clean shots, giving social media the must-win victory they were in search of.

That was a little too close for comfort,m at the end, but UCLA kept Washington at arms length towards the end. Next game, a week from today at Michigan. — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) February 8, 2026

UCLA ✅ — eatTHEbooks (@EatTheBooks23) February 8, 2026

