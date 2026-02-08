Social Media Reacts To Close Win Against Washington
The Bruins were slated to face the Washington Huskies at home, and leading up to the match it became clear that they needed to win the game.
They not only needed to win to prove that they could continually get over hard losses like the one they had against Indiana, but also to boost their odds of reaching the post-season.
The game ended up being close on all ends and they gave a fun match for social media to watch, and fans made sure to show out for UCLA.
A Close Match Against Washington: First Half
The game started with the Huskies finding an advantage before the Bruins were even warmed up, quickly getting out to a few possession lead.
With Washington not being the best team in the Big Ten conference by a mile, the immediate deficit was very displeasing for UCLA fans that have been watching their issues unfold all season.
The lead continued to remain for the Huskies throughout the first ten minutes of the half no matter what the Bruins were able to do on the court.
If they tried to shoot a three Washington would get one of their own, and if they dashed in the paint the Huskies would make sure to punish, which was not a pleasant sight.
However, the Bruins were able to flip a switch nearing the end of the first half, getting back to an even game with little time left to go before halftime.
They were able to go on a 9-0 run, which made up the big part of their small comeback, but one thing stood out as odd to fans: Tyler Bilodeau, and how he wasn't shooting.
Unfortunately they were not able to get back to a lead by halftime, being down 34-30, and UCLA had a lot of work to do going into the second half.
A Close Match Against Washington: Second Half
The second half started much better than the first with a couple of quick shots, but it did not continue that way because of some questionable plays from the Bruins.
UCLA was able to take the lead, and when they did that the game was essentially locked up; they may have let it slip a couple times, but being back within a possession gave the Bruins the breathing room they needed to come out on top.
They were able to win 77-73 after an immensely long final few minutes of fouls and clean shots, giving social media the must-win victory they were in search of.
