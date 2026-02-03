Why Double-Overtime Loss Was Good For UCLA

The Bruins just came off of one of the best games of the year, a double overtime thriller that could be the game of the year for all of college basketball.

They came out on the losing side, barely being squeaked out 98-97 before third overtime could hit, and the loss was devastating to the players and social media , and especially to UCLA's fiery coach Mick Cronin.

However, now that the game has passed, it is imperative to look at the good that comes from a loss such as this, and the growth that can come from it which brings to light the idea that losing to Indiana was good for UCLA.

How Could A Loss Possibly Be Good?

Being able to come out on top would have been amazing for UCLA, that is true, and it would have been the preferred outcome over the loss in the team's search for a high seed in March.

They would have been able to prove that they can win close games and attain hard victories, a skill that is huge when the March Madness tournament rolls around.

However, the loss has the opportunity to do something more than just prove that UCLA can play in hard games by giving the team a chance to grow instead of celebrating a crazy victory and moving on.

The extra work that will be put in through the fire that the loss is putting under the Bruins will show up in March as the very thing that could save the team from an upset loss, or lead the team to an upset win.

Because it is not enough to get a win or two in the regular season like UCLA has done against teams like Purdue, it must transfer to the tournament, and a loss now provides opportunity to make sure it never happens later.

What Does The Loss Mean Going Forward?

Now that the Bruins have lost their winning streak, which would have reached four games with a win against Indiana, they will have to get back to work to ensure they reach the post-season.

They have all of the talent and abilities to make that happen, whether it be the emerging Trent Perry or Donovan Dent coming back to life in his star role on the team.

However, they cannot lose focus or let the loss against Indiana shatter them, and their first opportunity to grow after it will be against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

