Social Media Reacts To Disappointing MSU Match

The Bruins were destroyed by #1 ranked Michigan earlier in the week, and with little time to rest the Bruins had no choice but to move on and get ready for their next match.

That match, however, was not going to be against an easier opponent, but rather one that's just as tough in the #15 ranked Michigan State Spartans.

UCLA needed a good comeback game against MSU to get their season back on track after the disappointing game against Michigan, but they instead got blown out in dissapointing fashion.

So how did social media react to the match, and what will they be expecting moving forward for the Bruins?

A Disappointing Bout With The Spartans: First Half

The game started out somewhat well for the Bruins as they had not let the Spartans get a lead over five points for the first few minutes of the game.

However, everything started to go wildly downhill with the start of a scoring drought, which originally began as a manageable issue with a length of four minutes.

Can someone check if there is saran wrap on UCLA's basket? — Andrew Ferguson (@afergusonJRN) February 18, 2026

It did not end there, as the drought continued to extend deeper into the game and it built a lead that was already looked insurmountable for UCLA when it lasted for over 10 minutes.

The game was already so out of control that even quotes from the commentators were getting out, talking about how bad the Bruins were playing.

UCLA is dead already this game, Michigan State can’t miss from 3 — Jman (@JKliszewski) February 18, 2026

“UCLA has not scored in over 4 minutes …[another miss] … And the drought continues.” — Doug Johnson Hatlem (@djjohnso) February 18, 2026

Everything on the offensive side of the ball continued to be awful for UCLA, and even though their defense was good it was not enough to deal with the red hot spartans who made over half of their three point attempts by halftime.

In fact, the heat from MSU put the Bruins down by 20 points, 43-23, going into the locker room, and the game was already lost at that point.

ucla has scored zero points since i started watching i shall turn it off ig — Dori Cohen (@cohen_dori) February 18, 2026

This UCLA team is terrible. They aren’t even putting forth simple effort — Blue Deuce (@legend_booker1) February 18, 2026

A Disappointing Bout With The Spartans: Second Half

The woes of the first half continued into the second half as the Bruins couldn't shoot well and the Spartans continued to be unstoppable everywhere on the court.

In what could have been a close game UCLA lost all of their mojo, and to add insult to injury they also lost Skyy Clark to a potential injury, and coach Mick Cronin even kicked one of his own players out of the game after an argument.

Skyy Clark down and has an apparent leg injury. Landed awkward and grabbed his calf as Jordan Scott defended. Hobbles back to the UCLA locker room. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 18, 2026

How To Get Your Doors Blown Off 101:



Do exactly what UCLA is doing against Michigan State. — Travis Gibbs (@TravisGibbs75) February 18, 2026

The final score landed at 82-59 in MSU's favor, and if UCLA wants to have a chance at March Madness something will need to change, and fans surprisingly were believing that it could happen.

Idk why I’m still holding onto hope with this UCLA team but I still am — Christian Odjakjian (@OdjHoops) February 18, 2026

Watch… we are going to do the most ucla thing ever.



Beat Illinois Saturday night somehow — Mick Cronin Loyalist (@uclambb1) February 18, 2026

