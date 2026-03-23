Social Media Reacts To Failed Sweet Sixteen Bid

The Bruins headed into their second round match of the March Madness as the underdog, being the seven seed going against the two seeded UConn Huskies, but they had a good chance at a victory.

However, they also had to play without Tyler Bilodeau once more, which made the match exponentially more difficult especially when having to guard UConn's bigs.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles the ball past UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Social media was along for the ride and they had a lot to say as they watched the lead, and momentum, constantly shift across the night.

A Failed Sweet Sixteen Bid Against The Huskies: The First Half

The Bruins were ready to play against the Huskies, and they started off the game with fire by getting a lead and retaining it for most of the first ten minutes of the game.

They were able to do so without Tyler Bilodeau, but then UConn began to go on a run and the Bruins were suddenly behind, which discouraged viewers who had put their hope in UCLA.

To be fair:



When I picked UCLA to beat UConn, I believed words that Mick Cronin said about Tyler Bilodeau. — Jack Benter Fan Club (@spurgeongrain) March 23, 2026

The Huskies continued to pull ahead until the final few minutes of the half, in which the Bruins were able to find their way back into the game and make it a close match going into the locker room.

The score was 38-33, though it could have been 38-36 if Donovan Dent's Hail Mary shot at the buzzer had gone in, and most of UCLA's fans were not in the best state of mind going into the second half.

We need some divine intervention. https://t.co/cZ17KQYyWq — just win! (@balancebeamstan) March 23, 2026

A Failed Sweet Sixteen Bid Against The Huskies: The Second Half

After the break momentum found its way back to UConn, and they were able to make it seem as though the Bruins were going to be done and out of the tournament.

However, UCLA was able to flip everything on its head and cut the lead down to one point, and then bring the lead home, with a bit less than ten minutes left in the game, and it looked like the Bruins could actually win the game.

Clark gives the lead back to UCLA. — Connor David Dullinger (@CDullyDB) March 23, 2026

UCLA feeling themselves — M (@mdrizzy22) March 23, 2026

That was unfortunately when everything started to go downhill for the Bruins, and in the matter of just two minutes the game was blown open by the Huskies who regained a double digit lead with hardly enough time for a comeback.

Eric Dailey heats up, gets yanked and watches UCLA not be able to score for like 6 minutes. — Lance Becker (@LaBeck81) March 23, 2026

UCLA's valiant efforts ended up falling short and their season ended with a 73-57 loss in a disappointing showing, and social media was devastated and upset with the team.

If Tyler Biladeau plays UCLA beats UConn — Roni Capalot (@codyrodmanFox) March 23, 2026

UCLA totally died late tonight — Greg Peterson (@GUnit_81) March 23, 2026

A disappointing game to end a disappointing season for #UCLA — Bruin Source (@BruinSource) March 23, 2026

UCLA will never get far with Cronin. — vloneshleepn (@vloneshleepn) March 23, 2026