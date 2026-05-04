How Jaylen Petty Will Fit With UCLA Next Season

The UCLA Bruins have struck out on several high-impact transfers so far this offseason, but one they did land is making some noise as a potential key piece for next season.

Jaylen Petty — a 6-foot-1, 168-pound freshman guard — is making the move to Westwood for next season to join Mick Cronin’s squad. He averaged 9.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game last season for the Red Raiders, and shot 37.5 percent from three-point range on over 5 attempts per game.

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) drives against Akron Zips guard Sharron Young (3) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With the Bruins dealing with the departure of star guard Donovan Dent this offseason, Petty will figure to play a major role in UCLA’s backcourt alongside Butler transfer Azavier Robinson. Petty will look to take a leap next season as a sophomore.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Who UCLA Retained

Despite losing Dent, the Bruins were able to retain guard Eric Freeny, Brandon Williams, and Trent Perry. All of whom figure to jump up the depth chart and play a major role once again. As of now, it’s simply too soon to tell whether Petty would be considered in a reserve or starting role.

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) shoots against Akron Zips guard Evan Mahaffey (12) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

While the Bruins have had trouble landing other key backcourt pieces, such as John Blackwell and Matt Able — who both snubbed the Bruins in favor of other universities — Petty figures to have quite the impact next season with his ability to space the floor, score the ball at a decent rate, and play hard and physical on the glass.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello considers Petty as the 42nd best transfer in the country, and believes he will fit in nicely with Cronin’s rugged, hard-nosed style identity.

Borzello’s Thoughts

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) drives against Akron Zips forward Amani Lyles (0) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

“Petty, a late addition to Tech's roster last offseason, quickly became an integral player for the Red Raiders,” Borzello said. “He averaged 19.0 points in two games against Houston and had a season-high 24 points in Tech's first-round NCAA tournament win over Akron. He averaged 9.9 points and shot 37.5% from 3.”

“Petty brings toughness that Mick Cronin will love,” he added. “Petty has plenty of game and showed zero fear as a first-year player alongside high-level veterans in the Texas Tech backcourt. He'll replace Skyy Clark as the Bruins' point guard and will play alongside Trent Perry.”

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) dribbles the ball during the second half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

The Bruins will look to add more impact players in the portal, such as Petty, as they aim to bounce back from a weird season last year that ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.