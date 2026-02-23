Social Media Reacts To Magical Season Continued Against Wisconsin

In their senior day, the UCLA Bruins wanted to keep up their magical season that has seen them lose only one game, and the opponent in their way this time around was the Wisconsin Badgers.

As always the win would still have to be worked towards, but the Bruins had some extra motivation because of senior night and that especially encouraged star Lauren Betts.

So how did social media react to UCLA's senior night, and were they able to keep their season nearly perfect?

A Magical Season Continued Against Wisconsin: First Quarter

As the Bruins have gotten used to at this point, the game already was blown open after just one quarter of play through dominance and general excellence.

The Badgers had fallen behind to let the score be 26-15, and it could have been so much worse for them should UCLA have been fully awake on defense.

Fans were, of course, excited with the success even though they have been used to the dominance, and they made sure to let the world hear their cheers.

UCLA let’s go — brenda🪽 (@LeBrendaJames) February 22, 2026

A Magical Season Continued Against Wisconsin: Second Quarter

Unlike normal the Bruins looked tired and uncoordinated in the second quarter, not letting up any of their lead but also hardly extending it in the process.

Whenever UCLA is looking like their in a dog fight the alarm for concern is sounded, and that is what happened online going into halftime up 41-29.

HALF: UCLA 41 - Wisconsin 29.



BY UCLA's standards, it's been a shaky first half.



That being said, they're also shooting 41% from the field, 25% from the three and they lead by 12. — Jack Haslett (@JackHaslett_13) February 22, 2026

A Magical Season Continued Against Wisconsin: Third Quarter

Coming out of halftime the Bruins should have been able to pick things up again and start building up their lead, but that did not happen and they actually started to let their lead slip.

They were able to rein things in come the end of the quarter to extend their lead by four points, 65-49, but they were playing less-than-magical compared to their season thus far.

However, things looked like they were picking up to end the game, which to some meant that the blowout was beginning to take form.

Kneepkens gets the four point play and UCLA is now up by 20.



UCLA 62-42.



Phase 3: activated. — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) February 22, 2026

A Magical Season Continued Against Wisconsin: Fourth Quarter

Senior night finished with a 20-point lead and very happy seniors, and very satisfied viewers, regardless of the fact that UCLA looked a bit clunky alongside the Badgers in the final 10 minutes.

The game ended 80-60, and it is safe to say that UCLA women's basketball is going to look very different next year without their seniors, especially to viewers.

I 💙 ucla wbb and our seniors sm 🥹🥹🥹 — v 🤍 (@veeeeforvanessa) February 23, 2026

Final: UCLA 80, Wisconsin 60. Complete performance.



But this one was bigger than the score — final home game, senior night.



Sergio Betts is crying crying. Not just for the win, but for what these seniors and Lauren Betts meant this year. Gratitude. 💙💛 #GoBruins — Sergio Betts | UCLA Bruins (@PBackup215241) February 23, 2026

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .