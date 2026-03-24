Social Media Reacts To Odd Second Round Victory

The Bruins were able to breeze past their first round match against the 16 seed Cal Baptist Lancers, and they were looking set for another easy victory in their next match against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

They had the seed advantage, being the one seed over the eight seed, and the size advantage with players like Lauren Betts, as well as the better resume of the two.

However, they did some odd things across the game, especially in the second half, that gave social media something to talk about before next weekend, and it all started in the first quarter.

An Odd Second Round Victory Against Oklahoma State: The First Quarter

The first quarter was by far the best for the Bruins, as they were able to put the game in blowout territory from the start by attaining a 21-6 lead.

They looked as though they were going to end up winning by an unbelievable margin of around fifty points just like the other one seeds had in the round of 32 earlier in the tournament.

And now UCLA is doing similar to Oklahoma State https://t.co/tw9FTL4rtf — Cy Is On BlueSky (@CyDieyi) March 24, 2026

An Odd Second Round Victory Against Oklahoma State: The Second Quarter

UCLA continued to play up to their standard in the second half offensively, but things were starting to slip defensively as they let up 20 points compared to the low six they let up in the first quarter.

Still, they were able to score 25 and officially put themselves up by over 20 points going into the half, which saw fans getting more confident about a deep run and the only odd thing so far was the size difference between the two teams.

UCLA is too big and athletic for the Cowgirls. 🥺 — Ryno 👀 (@ryno110875) March 24, 2026

UCLA is like, collectively a mile taller than this Cowgirl squad. — ᴼᴾᴵᴺᴵᴼᴺᴬᵀᴱᴰ ᴾᴼᴷᴱ (@OpinionatedPoke) March 24, 2026

An Odd Second Round Victory Against Oklahoma State: The Third Quarter

Coming out of the half the Bruins saw themselves do something they rarely ever do, which was letting their lead diminish, even if only by three points across ten minutes.

UCLA is known for never letting their lead go, except in the fourth quarter when the game essentially enters garbage time, and even though the lead was still huge social media was caught off kilter by the quarter.

If UCLA ladies play like this they will not get by Texas let alone Uconn. Defense and rebounding vs a much smaller team is lacking. Texas and Uconn will score at will if they dont focus. — Darin B. (@DarinBass4) March 24, 2026

An Odd Second Round Victory Against Oklahoma State: The Fourth Quarter

Luckily UCLA was able to get back into their rhythm in the final ten minutes of the game to win by over 20 points, but social media had already seen enough to know that something must be adjusted before their next game.

UCLA has been the least impressive 1 seed so far — Jordan (@Jny2310) March 24, 2026

I’m sorry, but in the first 2 rounds, given the competition, UCLA looks vulnerable AF. — Matty Ice 🐯 💜 (@matt870611) March 24, 2026