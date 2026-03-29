Social Media Reacts To Scariest Game Of The Season

The Bruins had been dominating every one of their games through the first three rounds of the March Madness tournament, most recently winning by over 20 points against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Their next game was against the Duke Blue Devils, a match they were slated to win by both seed advantage of #1 versus #3, and by the starpower players like Lauren Betts.

However, instead of giving social media a completely dominant game to watch, they instead scared UCLA fans in a game that was way closer than anything had been in a long time.

A Scare Against The Blue Devils: The First Quarter

It was easy to tell that something was off right from the start against Duke, as the Bruins once again let themselves get outscored in a quarter by allowing 21 points from the Blue Devils.

They themselves were only able to get 17 and their offense, while great, was playing in a matter that was off compared to their normal domination of the paint, and they just couldn't shoot any three's.

Being down four going into the second quarter had fans more confused than anything, as UCLA generally did not look like the team that they had been all season.

UCLA what is happening — soph💐🪩💫🌈💌 (@yrfavesoph) March 29, 2026

UCLA looking shell shocked! Duke is well coached and not scared! — BackenddRell (@500Rell) March 29, 2026

A Scare Against The Blue Devils: The Second Quarter

All of the atrocities from the first quarter continued without break in the second, as the Bruins were outscored once again by letting the Blue Devils score 18 on them while also seeing their offensive production slow.

Going into halftime UCLA was down 39-31, and many fans were legitimatel concerned that they were going to see their tournament favorite fall to Duke.

UCLA will lose today , The First Upset in the field — LiveWire Sports Media (@LiveWireSports1) March 29, 2026

oh my god ucla get up??? — ⚡️ (@blondiiesfc) March 29, 2026

A Scare Against The Blue Devils: The Third Quarter

UCLA desperately needed something to save them, and the thing that swooped in was halftime as coach Cori Close was able to get her team fired up going into the second half.

and here comes the UCLA 3rd quarter blitz — Gaby (@GabyMaPaVal) March 29, 2026

The results showed with a dominant quarter in which the Bruins only let up eight points to the Blue Devils, much less than either of the first two quarters, while keeping their offense elite by scoring 20, which helped ease their fanbase a bit.

ucla winning but it was fun to dream — ju༊·˚ (@juloccd) March 29, 2026

A Scare Against The Blue Devils: The Fourth Quarter

With the momentum from the third quarter pushing them through, the Bruins were able to hold onto their lead and win the as they had been predicted to do.

With UCLA moving on to the Final Four most fans are excited, but some are getting nervous because of the rough first half the Bruins had and what it could mean going forward.

UCLA not going all the way. — I’mnewhere (@INHBTTT_26) March 29, 2026

UCLA WOMENS BASKETBALL ALL THE WAY — Nick #BLM (@NickDistrict14) March 29, 2026

Is UCLA supposed to be a good team? — viv (@badgyalsuspend) March 29, 2026