Social Media Reacts To UCLA's Two-Game Slip

UCLA was searching for an opportunity to rebound after their rough loss against the Iowa Hawkeyes, and they found it in their next match against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Unfortunately, the game started out similarly to the match against the Hawkeyes with the Bruins falling to a 11-4 deficit, and it led to fans not even interacting online for much of the games beginning minutes.

However, when comments came out they were surrounding UCLA's head coach Mick Cronin, and how his team was having a rough time coaching the team on their road trip.

UCLA might leave Mick Cronin in Wisconsin



Horrific — The Encino Man (@DaEncinoMan) January 7, 2026

Maybe it’s time to just admit that Mick Cronin isn’t a good coach? UCLA spent way more in the portal this year and gave him a legit roster and he has no clue how to use it. — Joe (@JoeSportsGuru) January 7, 2026

Things continued to go south from there, the mountain UCLA would have to climb growing immeasurably just like it did against Iowa.

The Bruins were quickly down 16 points, 25-9, after 10 minutes of play, and spectators only started to become more and more negative.

this ucla team is so trash dude — drew♱ (@drewxvz) January 7, 2026

Watching these unprepared Ucla teams every year is exhausting 🙄 — J.W. Stevens (@avalon198098) January 7, 2026

The game technically improved for UCLA as the half neared its close, but only by a slim margin with the team going into the locker room still behind 45-31.

Although their game was on a better level than against Iowa, the Bruins were still not doing nearly enough to please or succeed in their search for a victory.

A comeback win would most likely be the only thing that could bring fans back into a positive outlook of the team, and they had a long path to get there.

UCLA has got to figure out how to start games faster. Having to play from behind and changes the game plan, but if they were to play that way from the start, they could be blowing teams out. — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) January 7, 2026

UCLA is a brutal watch. They might give up 100 to a sputtering Badgers team. Also 0/10 from 3! Shooters shoot!😂



Curious to know what Mick blames THIS one on



Big dairy? — Theater In College Hoops (@CBBTheater) January 7, 2026

The similarities between their match against Iowa and against Wisconsin continued to grow as UCLA began clawing back into the game coming out of the locker room.

It appeared as though Cronin had gotten his team in order and fired up once again, the unit being back within double digits with just about 10 minutes to go, 51-60.

UCLA back within single digits and crowd getting restless. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) January 7, 2026

Momentum kept on going back and forth as time started to dwindle short between UCLA and the Badgers, with every big play by the Bruins being met by something equally important from Wisconsin.

The team effort was immense, but the credit for the comeback started to go to Eric Dailey Jr., the same as it had gone to Donavan Dent against Iowa. Yet, regardless of the comeback attempt, the overall issues UCLA's basketball team was the main focus.

ucla is so lucky eric dailey jr exists — drew♱ (@drewxvz) January 7, 2026

UCLA would be amazing if it starts games from tip off. This has been a very exciting second half, but that shouldn’t be UCLA‘s role. — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) January 7, 2026

The issues continued to haunt the Bruins as their comeback bid fizzled out in the last minutes, losing in the final minutes 80-72.

The result was not what UCLA fans needed to see, and the calls for change flowed like they did against Iowa , though in some cases it was much more harsh against the Bruins.

@UCLAMBB its UCLA and this team is terrible 1-17 from 3pt line this team won't make the NCAA tournament. Cronin needs to go sorry — Steven Ayala (@StevenAyal65175) January 7, 2026

UCLA plays like a team straight out of the 90s. Just dumb analytically — Ethan (@ESabro3) January 7, 2026

UCLA hoops has been a disappointment: no true center, a coach who won’t recruit shooters, a team that can’t hit free throws, and Dent looking like a bust. That’s unacceptable for a program with UCLA’s winning history and proud alumni base. It’s clear Cronin isn’t the one. — Ed20More (@ShaGrizzz) January 7, 2026

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW