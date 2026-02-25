Social Media Still Hoping With USC Victory
The Bruins season was still alive after upsetting the Illinois Fighting Illini, but it had every chance to come crashing down against their next opponent in the USC Trojans.
A loss would have meant an even harder path to the March Madness Tournament, so the Burins did what they needed to on the floor. and came out on top with a victory to avoid that path.
They gave social media more hope that their season is alive and that they can be a threat, and it all started surprisingly slow for the Bruins.
Keeping A Hopeful Season Alive: The First Half
The game started out very slow for both UCLA and USC, as each team had one person draining shots seemingly whenever they wanted to, and missing with everybody else.
This especially was the case for the Bruins behind the three point line, as aside from Donovan Dent they could hardly sink a three, which was quite upsetting.
With a three point lead and a bit less than eight minutes to go in the half, it seemed like the Bruins were going to be in a dogfight with the Trojans at least until the second half.
However, that was not the case, as something started to click for UCLA in the final minutes before halftime and shots began to find their way easier than before, and defense started to get some good stops.
They were able to end the first half with the lead, up 38-29, and even though they were sitting comfortably with the lead not everybody was happy, especially with the last minute or so of play.
Keeping A Hopeful Season Alive: The Second Half
The Bruins were able to continue doing exactly what they needed to do to keep the game in control, even being able to survive the Trojans' best comeback attempt early in the half.
They were able to keep going when shots weren't landing, and that is precisely what allowed them to win the game, even if social media didn't find it flashy in the moment.
UCLA was able to end up winning the game in blowout fashion, but the match was much closer than the final score suggests for the majority of the time and could have changed very quickly.
Regardless, the Bruins season was still alive and well come March Madness, and social media is getting to see another day with a great 81-62 victory.
