Social Media Still Hoping With USC Victory

The Bruins season was still alive after upsetting the Illinois Fighting Illini, but it had every chance to come crashing down against their next opponent in the USC Trojans.

A loss would have meant an even harder path to the March Madness Tournament, so the Burins did what they needed to on the floor. and came out on top with a victory to avoid that path.

They gave social media more hope that their season is alive and that they can be a threat, and it all started surprisingly slow for the Bruins.

Keeping A Hopeful Season Alive: The First Half

The game started out very slow for both UCLA and USC, as each team had one person draining shots seemingly whenever they wanted to, and missing with everybody else.

This especially was the case for the Bruins behind the three point line, as aside from Donovan Dent they could hardly sink a three, which was quite upsetting.

come on ucla run it up with some 2’s then run it up with some 3’s — Vinnyy (@supvinnyy) February 25, 2026

With a three point lead and a bit less than eight minutes to go in the half, it seemed like the Bruins were going to be in a dogfight with the Trojans at least until the second half.

However, that was not the case, as something started to click for UCLA in the final minutes before halftime and shots began to find their way easier than before, and defense started to get some good stops.

They were able to end the first half with the lead, up 38-29, and even though they were sitting comfortably with the lead not everybody was happy, especially with the last minute or so of play.

How many layups can UCLA miss in one game? Whatever the record is, they are on pace to beat it tonight — Bing (@thebinger11) February 25, 2026

And here’s UCLA’s usual scoreless time…thankfully usc has gone cold at the same time too🤦🏿‍♂️ — Jo Nathan (@Jo_Nat46) February 25, 2026

Keeping A Hopeful Season Alive: The Second Half

The Bruins were able to continue doing exactly what they needed to do to keep the game in control, even being able to survive the Trojans' best comeback attempt early in the half.

They were able to keep going when shots weren't landing, and that is precisely what allowed them to win the game, even if social media didn't find it flashy in the moment.

UCLA is not closing out quick enough and that's costed the Bruins three straight 3s. Trojans finally just missed one. — Ira Gorawara (@IraGorawara) February 25, 2026

UCLA was able to end up winning the game in blowout fashion, but the match was much closer than the final score suggests for the majority of the time and could have changed very quickly.

Regardless, the Bruins season was still alive and well come March Madness, and social media is getting to see another day with a great 81-62 victory.

And that was a good UCLA team! Legit athletes at many spots and they got rolled. — Lorenzo Cortes ✈️ (@Hoyatexas) February 25, 2026

UCLA pulls away for an 81-62 win in Round 1 of the crosstown rivalry over USC. The two squads will meet again on March 7th.



Donovan Dent is rolling right now. 30 Points, seven assists, and no turnovers. Simply sensational.#B1G #BubbleWatch — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) February 25, 2026

I Guess UCLA is Going to the Final Foru — Vic Monte (@TheVicMonte) February 25, 2026

