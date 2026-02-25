Recapping UCLA's Statement Win vs Rival USC

The 18–9 Bruins took on the 18–9 Trojans—here’s how it all unfolded.

First Half

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA head coach Mick Cronin yells to his player during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illiini at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent tied the game with a three-pointer to get UCLA on the board. From the opening minutes, his aggressiveness made it clear he was ready for a high‑scoring night. USC has managed a three-pointer and a few free throws, but otherwise, they’ve been cold from the field. The Trojans lead 7–5 with 15:45 left.

UCLA briefly grabbed control after a pair of free throws from Eric Dailey Jr. and a mid-range jumper from Tyler Bilodeau. But the Trojans quickly responded, catching fire behind several buckets from Chad Baker-Mazara . The Bruins have kept it close, yet it’s clear they need to create some separation soon. 13-12 USC with 13:08 left.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent has been incredible to start with 10 points already. His three point shooting has been the diffrence maker as he is shooting 3-of-3. Still the Bruins have been unable to find their rhythm without USC striking right back. Baker-Mazara is looking unstoppable. 19-17 USC with 9:01 left.

Skyy Clark was able to take the lead for UCLA following a huge three-pointer. Prior to that shot it looked like USC was able to run away with this game. Tyler Bilodeau would also hit a two to stretch the lead. UCLA still cannot get comfortable. 24-21 UCLA with 7:30 left.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) shoots on Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Dent has been near unstoppable in this one, as he is 4-of-4 from three to start the game with 15 points in the first half. Again the other starters for UCLA need to step up soon if they hope to create a lead that is maintainable. 29-23 UCLA with 5:49 left.

UCLA's defense has been relentless. Just from the eye-test you can see that the Bruins have become more aggressive as a whole. Still UCLA's offense aside from Dent must step up. Tyler Bilodeau would commit an offense foul with momentum at UCLA's hip. 29-23 UCLA with 3:39

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin instructs players in the second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins have found themselves with the biggest lead of the night following a nice 7-0 run to end the half. UCLA's defense has been amazing as it has forced 10 USC turnovers so far. Donovan Dent was able to add to his point total with 17 to push the lead. 36-27 UCLA with 1:07 left.

Score: 38-29 UCLA

Second Half

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA guard Donovan Dent (2) reacts after scoring the winning basket at the buzzer in overtime against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

USC would start the half off strong with a 4-0 run. The Bruins have been unable to find points, other than a few Donovan Dent free throws to put him at 21 points. Chad Baker-Mazara would get injured, his status for the remainder of the game is unknown. Huge loss for USC. 40-33 UCLA with 17:47 left.

The Bruins were able to reach their largest lead of the night of 11, following USC's cold spell where they would shootin 1-11 in its last 11 shots. However, Kam Woods would be able to score five quick points to cut the lead to six. UCLA needs answers. 46-40 UCLA with 13:25 left.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Terrance Williams II (5) wraps a pass around UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker and Chad Baker-Mazara traded three-pointers, followed by back-to-back buckets from Trent Perry. It’s been a back-and-forth game for the Bruins, but they’ve managed to hold their ground. USC is generating quality looks, but so far the Trojans haven’t been able to fully capitalize. 55-48 UCLA with 11:05 left.

Dent buried a 29-foot three-pointer as the shot clock expired, swinging the momentum firmly in UCLA’s favor. He still hasn’t missed from beyond the arc. Bilodeau, meanwhile, has cooled off and is just 1-for-5 on his last five attempts. 60–49 UCLA with 9:15 left.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) drives to the basket past UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Bruins are really starting to expand their lead. Tyler Bilodeau , and Eric Freeny were both able to add points, and of course Donovan Dent. UCLA could get some more help in the paint, as that is where they are getting hurt the most. Baker-Mazara has returned and has been great. 68-59 UCLA with 5:43 Left.

Bilodeau has really caught fire lately; as it stands now, he has 13 points of his own. USC is still nipping at UCLA's heels, which could prove troubling if the Bruins go cold. Eric Freeny has really taken advantage of all the opportunities he has been given. Love to see it. 79-60 UCLA with 1:26 left.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Illinois guard Kylan Boswell (4) and UCLA guard Eric Freeny (8) fight for the ball as UCLA guard Trent Perry (0) (left) looks on during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Final Score: 81-62 UCLA

