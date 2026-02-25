Recapping UCLA's Statement Win vs Rival USC
The 18–9 Bruins took on the 18–9 Trojans—here’s how it all unfolded.
First Half
Donovan Dent tied the game with a three-pointer to get UCLA on the board. From the opening minutes, his aggressiveness made it clear he was ready for a high‑scoring night. USC has managed a three-pointer and a few free throws, but otherwise, they’ve been cold from the field. The Trojans lead 7–5 with 15:45 left.
UCLA briefly grabbed control after a pair of free throws from Eric Dailey Jr. and a mid-range jumper from Tyler Bilodeau. But the Trojans quickly responded, catching fire behind several buckets from Chad Baker-Mazara. The Bruins have kept it close, yet it’s clear they need to create some separation soon. 13-12 USC with 13:08 left.
Donovan Dent has been incredible to start with 10 points already. His three point shooting has been the diffrence maker as he is shooting 3-of-3. Still the Bruins have been unable to find their rhythm without USC striking right back. Baker-Mazara is looking unstoppable. 19-17 USC with 9:01 left.
Skyy Clark was able to take the lead for UCLA following a huge three-pointer. Prior to that shot it looked like USC was able to run away with this game. Tyler Bilodeau would also hit a two to stretch the lead. UCLA still cannot get comfortable. 24-21 UCLA with 7:30 left.
Dent has been near unstoppable in this one, as he is 4-of-4 from three to start the game with 15 points in the first half. Again the other starters for UCLA need to step up soon if they hope to create a lead that is maintainable. 29-23 UCLA with 5:49 left.
UCLA's defense has been relentless. Just from the eye-test you can see that the Bruins have become more aggressive as a whole. Still UCLA's offense aside from Dent must step up. Tyler Bilodeau would commit an offense foul with momentum at UCLA's hip. 29-23 UCLA with 3:39
The Bruins have found themselves with the biggest lead of the night following a nice 7-0 run to end the half. UCLA's defense has been amazing as it has forced 10 USC turnovers so far. Donovan Dent was able to add to his point total with 17 to push the lead. 36-27 UCLA with 1:07 left.
Score: 38-29 UCLA
Second Half
USC would start the half off strong with a 4-0 run. The Bruins have been unable to find points, other than a few Donovan Dent free throws to put him at 21 points. Chad Baker-Mazara would get injured, his status for the remainder of the game is unknown. Huge loss for USC. 40-33 UCLA with 17:47 left.
The Bruins were able to reach their largest lead of the night of 11, following USC's cold spell where they would shootin 1-11 in its last 11 shots. However, Kam Woods would be able to score five quick points to cut the lead to six. UCLA needs answers. 46-40 UCLA with 13:25 left.
Xavier Booker and Chad Baker-Mazara traded three-pointers, followed by back-to-back buckets from Trent Perry. It’s been a back-and-forth game for the Bruins, but they’ve managed to hold their ground. USC is generating quality looks, but so far the Trojans haven’t been able to fully capitalize. 55-48 UCLA with 11:05 left.
Dent buried a 29-foot three-pointer as the shot clock expired, swinging the momentum firmly in UCLA’s favor. He still hasn’t missed from beyond the arc. Bilodeau, meanwhile, has cooled off and is just 1-for-5 on his last five attempts. 60–49 UCLA with 9:15 left.
The Bruins are really starting to expand their lead. Tyler Bilodeau, and Eric Freeny were both able to add points, and of course Donovan Dent. UCLA could get some more help in the paint, as that is where they are getting hurt the most. Baker-Mazara has returned and has been great. 68-59 UCLA with 5:43 Left.
Bilodeau has really caught fire lately; as it stands now, he has 13 points of his own. USC is still nipping at UCLA's heels, which could prove troubling if the Bruins go cold. Eric Freeny has really taken advantage of all the opportunities he has been given. Love to see it. 79-60 UCLA with 1:26 left.
Final Score: 81-62 UCLA
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.