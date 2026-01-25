Social Media Witnesses Another Dominant Northwestern Win

The Bruins were able to topple Purdue in their most recent game alongside the mens team, making it two victories against the same team for UCLA's basketball programs.

The opportunity to do that does not come around often, but the stars aligned for the Bruins to have another shot at doing that against Northwestern.

With the men's team already attaining a victory it was up to the women's team ensure the double victory, and as usual they gave social media a dominant victory to watch.

1st Quarter

The first quarter was a good start for both teams, as UCLA got a seven point lead by the end of the quarter but the Wildcats, who were heavy underdogs, still could have a chance at coming back.

Against other teams in fact, it is likely that Northwestern would have been the team with the seven point lead, but that was not the case because they were facing the Bruins.

However, people online were already very confident in the Bruins victory, and their minds were already turned to future games on the schedule.

UCLA is a likely loss, but this team is playing great. And, so balanced. — Oscar Romero showed us the way. (@steve_sherwood) January 25, 2026

2nd Quarter

After the first where the Bruins did not seal the game, coach Cori Close got her team fired up and they seemingly put the game to rest before halftime with a few strong runs.

They grew their lead by 17 points, outscoring the Wildcats 25-8, but they did so in sloppy fashion and their lead could have been much higher if they played cleaner.

UCLA has seven turnovers so far. That’s unacceptable. — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) January 25, 2026

3rd Quarter

Northwestern began to wake up coming out of halftime, but they truly did not end up posing any sort of threat to the Bruins.

They still saw their deficit increase by eight points and the game was now completely insurmountable with only one more quarter to go.

This was when the Wildcats were throwing everything they had at UCLA, and with so much struggle all onlookers could do was watch in awe.

UCLA team is dizcostin' good. — Mily (@DayDreamThis) January 25, 2026

4th Quarter

The fourth quarter was one of the lowest scoring quarters of the entire season, with both teams scoring eighteen points combined.

Yet in that low scoring the Bruins were still able to grow their lead by two points, even though they were mainly focusing on running out the clock.

The game ended in an 80-46 victory for UCLA, and their viewers and reporters have begun to grow used to the dominant wins, but they still have not lost any of their passion.

That score tells the story. Total team control — physical on the glass, disciplined defensively, and connected every possession. The ball moved, spacing stayed sharp, and the pressure never eased. UCLA at its best: depth, structure, and buy-in. Statement win. 💙💛 — Sergio Betts | UCLA Bruins (@PBackup215241) January 25, 2026

Don't you mean UConn vs UCLA for the National Championship. Both teams have to avoid playing LSU or South Carolina at the Final Four. — Dave (@cterrier100) January 25, 2026

