Megan Grant Launches UCLA Into Title Contention
With each crack of the bat, junior first baseman Megan Grant is rewriting the record books and raising the ceiling for a UCLA team hitting its stride at the perfect time.
She launched her 21st home run of the season on Saturday evening, continuing her torrid stretch at the plate and helping the No. 8-ranked Bruins to a 7–2 win over Washington at Easton Stadium.
The victory clinched the weekend series and extended UCLA’s win streak to 11 games, but it was Grant’s latest moonshot that stole the spotlight yet again.
After watching teammate junior third baseman Jordan Woolery belt a three-run homer to open the scoring in the first inning, Grant wasted no time delivering her own response.
One pitch later, she crushed a solo shot deep into the right-field trees, adding to a jaw-dropping power surge that now has her sitting alone atop the NCAA home run leaderboard.
It was her third straight game with a home run and her 10th RBI in that same span. Just two weeks removed from hitting grand slams in back-to-back games, Grant continues to provide the kind of steady dominance that fuels title runs.
In a lineup loaded with weapons, Grant has emerged as the most fearsome. Her swing is compact, but the results have been anything but. She leads the Bruins in nearly every major offensive category and continues to climb the ranks of the program’s all-time greats.
Grant's 21 home runs have come in just over 100 at-bats, putting her on a historic pace as the postseason approaches.
What makes Grant’s run even more impressive is her timing. As the calendar flipped to April and the Big Ten race heated up, she raised her game to another level.
Her first-inning home run on Saturday wasn’t just a personal milestone, it put immediate pressure on Washington and helped UCLA seize control early for the second game in a row.
Saturday’s win secured UCLA’s fifth consecutive series victory and improved the Bruins to 39–5 overall, including a 10–1 mark in Big Ten play. The streak has been powered by timely hitting, elite pitching, and a lineup that seems to grow more dangerous by the day.
None more so than Grant, who has become appointment viewing every time she steps to the plate.
As the Bruins prepare for the final game of the series and set their sights on the postseason, they’ll do so with the NCAA’s top home run hitter anchoring the heart of their order. Grant’s tear shows no signs of slowing down, and neither does UCLA.
