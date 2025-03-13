Bruins Off to Sensational Start to 2025 Campaign
The No. 6 UCLA Bruins (24-4) are red hot, riding a six-game winning streak and picking up right where they left off after making it to the College World Series a season ago. One of the nation's top teams continues to prove why they are a top pick to win the Big Ten and a national title.
The Bruins won their first nine games of the season and have continued to pummel opponents. They are coming off a most recent drubbing of San Diego, earning a 9-0 win in a five-inning run rule. UCLA has won via the run rule in 15 of their 28 games, with eight shutout victories.
In comparison to the rest of the conference, it is tough to say that any of the traditional Big Ten teams were ready for what UCLA is bringing to the table. Believe it or not, the Bruins have a scoring margin of +175, which is downright incredible.
As a team, they lead the rest of the conference in total hits (259), runs scored (231), RBIs (220), triples (8), walks (106) and strikeouts thrown (215). When you think collegiate softball, you think UCLA, and they are putting their new conference on notice that the Bruins are here to stay and win big.
The Bruins' team success would not be achievable without the sensational play of multiple star players. They possess three of the best hitters in the nation, starting with senior utility player Savannah Pola, who is having her best start to a season yet.
Pola is tied for fourth in the nation in total hits (42), which also ranks second in the Big Ten. She has also hit for solid power with 11 doubles, two triples, and three home runs. Graduate senior outfielder Jessica Clements deserves credit as well for her 41 hits and 28 RBIs to help the cause.
Junior infielder Jordan Woolery is tied for the second-most home runs in the nation with 12, the most in the Big Ten. She also ranks seventh in the Big Ten in total hits (34) and has the most RBIs in the conference (45).
The Bruins are preparing for their first-ever Big Ten series as they hold the best overall record in the conference. UCLA will host the Purdue Boilermakers (15-9) starting this Friday at Easton Stadium in Los Angeles.
Last week, Woolery joined the "Bruin Insider Show" and discussed her team's thoughts heading into their first few battles in the new conference. The third-year Bruin seeks a breakout year after winning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year ('23) and being named All-Pac-12 last season.
"I think it'll be new for us for sure, going into the Big Ten, it's going to be a new challenge and a new experience for all of us," Woolery said. "So we're kind of all freshman in this new Big Ten boat, but I think having the resilience build up in the first few weeks will play into it, especially as we get on the road and have some long weeks in different parts of the country too."
UCLA ended its time in the Pac-12 with a conference title, its 14th, and will seek to start a new legacy in the Big Ten. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. PT, 9 p.m. ET, as the Bruins seek to begin conference play on the right note.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.