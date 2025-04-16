UCLA’s Megan Grant Repeats as National Award Winner
UCLA junior utility Megan Grant’s sensational season continues to draw national and conference-wide recognition.
She helped lead No. 8-ranked UCLA as she was named National Player of the Week by both the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and D1Softball for the second straight week.
Grant also earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors on Monday, marking her second conference award in as many weeks and the fifth weekly honor overall for the Bruins this season.
With each passing week, Grant is cementing her status as one of the most dominant hitters in the country.
She led UCLA to a perfect 4–0 week, including a sweep of conference rival Washington, while posting a team-best .667 batting average, five home runs, 11 runs batted in, six runs scored and a remarkable 3.083 OPS.
She homered in every game and delivered grand slams in back-to-back contests, first against Cal Baptist on Tuesday and again in Friday’s series opener at Easton Stadium.
In that Friday night win over Washington, Grant launched two home runs for the fourth multi-homer performance of her career and her third this season. She continued her tear with a 2-for-2 outing and a solo shot in Saturday’s matchup.
On Sunday, after being intentionally walked in her first at-bat, Grant sent another solo homer over the right-center field wall to break a tie and give UCLA a lead it never gave up.
Grant's recent surge has pushed her to the top of the national leaderboards. She now ranks first in the NCAA in both home runs and RBIs, with 22 and 68, respectively. Her 22 home runs are tied for the fourth most in a single season in UCLA history and are the most by any Bruin since 2013.
Grant also reached 20 home runs in just 42 games, matching the legendary Stacey Nuveman's 1999 mark as the fastest player in program history to reach that milestone.
The Bruins, now 40–5 overall and 12–1 in Big Ten play, have extended their win streak to 12 games. Grant’s impact has been a major catalyst behind that success.
Her consistent power, timely production and ability to shift momentum with one swing have elevated UCLA into national championship contention.
With her name already etched alongside some of the program’s all-time greats, Grant is not just chasing numbers. She is leading a team with serious postseason potential and building a legacy that could one day stand among the best in UCLA softball history.
