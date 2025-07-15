Bruins Women's Hoops Reacts to Softball Star Joining Squad
UCLA women's basketball announced Friday that Bruins' softball star Megan Grant will be joining the roster for the 2025-26 season, becoming UCLA's latest two-sport phenom. And her future hoops teammates absolutely love it.
Basketball stars Lauren Betts, Gabriela Jaquez and Kiki Rice all took to Instagram to welcome Grant to the family.
"GET OUT," Betts commented under the post welcoming Grant.
"Let's gooooo. OMG OMG OMG," Jaquez said on her Instagram story.
"We love thisss," Rice added on her story.
Grant is coming off yet another All-American season, her second time receiving the honors, which ended in the College World Series after a controversial, extra-inning thriller against Tennessee.
"Being a Bruin is something that I take tremendous pride in," Grant said in astatement released by UCLA Athletics.
"Words can't express how grateful I am to now be able to represent both UCLA softball and UCLA women's basketball – two elite and legendary programs. Basketball was my first love and has always brought out a childlike spirit in me, so putting on this jersey and being a small piece in this historically great program is a dream come true. I can't thank Coach I and Coach Cori enough for allowing me to live out Little Megs' dream."
"The opportunity to have someone's dream come true under your supervision is just special," said UCLA Women's Head Basketball Coach Cori Close.
"When I heard that Megan's dream was to play on the basketball team and was to be a part of this, that her love of basketball had never waned, how could I say no? That was just a privilege to say yes, let's add her. On top of making that dream a reality, which is such an honor, you're adding the person that's number one in the country at her craft. When you think about that – she's arguably the number one softball player in the United States – we're trying to be the number one basketball program in the United States. There's a mindset crossover with that, so to combine her passion and joy for the game and having her standard of excellence and her mindset for her craft, that's going to be a huge addition to our program. We're really excited to have Megan as a part of our Women's Basketball family in the upcoming year."
"I cannot be more proud of Megan for pursuing her dream of playing college basketball, especially for such a storied program and passionate leader like Coach Cori," said UCLA Head Softball Coach Kelly Inouye-Perez. "The most ambitious, competitive and high-level athletes in the world come to UCLA, and Megan Grant is a prime example. Our fanbase is familiar with the all-out effort Megan gives on the diamond each and every day, and I have no doubt that will translate to the hardwood. Our Bruin Family up at Easton can't wait to make our way down to Pauley to cheer on Chef Megan and women's hoops!"
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and get into the conversation now.
Please let us know your thoughts today when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.