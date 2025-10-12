All Bruins

Takeaways From UCLA's Convincing 38-13 Michigan State Win

On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we recap the Bruins' dominant win over Michigan State.

Connor Moreno

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) leads an offensive huddle in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) leads an offensive huddle in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
In this story:

To watch today's episode, view below:

3 Bold Observations From UCLA's Commanding Win Over Michigan State

The UCLA Bruins' stunning win over Penn State last week wasn't just some stroke of luck. Tim Skipper is officially turning Westwood around after a dominant 38-13 win over Michigan State.

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA defensive back Key Lawrence (4) holds a towel with the Michigan State logo after defeating the Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

The Bruins were firing on all cylinders Saturday morning, conceding an early 7-0 deficit, then responding with 38 unanswered points behind a commanding defensive effort and a staunch ground attack.

UCLA had its best running game of the season, and Nico Iamaleava didn't have to lead the charge. The Bruins posted 238 yards on the ground on 43 attempts and used all four of their running backs.

Michigan State's Wayne Matthews III, right, tackles UCLA's Nico Iamaleava during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jalen Berger led the charge with 83 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, good for 6.4 yards per rush. Berger also caught two touchdowns from Iamaleava.

Although the Bruins' rushing attack led the way, Iamaleava had yet another quality game, throwing for 180 yards and three touchdowns on 16-of-24 passing.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

With that being said, let's get into our three takeaways from yet another impressive showing.

1. They Forgot About J(alen Berger)

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Berger (0) runs through the Michigan State defense in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Throughout UCLA's 0-4 start, returning redshirt senior running back Jalen Berger was quickly becoming buried in the Bruins' deep, yet underperforming backfield.

Turns out, all Berger needed was an offensive game plan that would optimize him and every UCLA running back.

Berger starred against his former team, rushing for 89 yards on 12 carries (7.4 average) and a touchdown. But his impact wasn't exclusive to the ground attack. He also caught two touchdowns.

The Bruins were searching for any spark in the backfield to take some of the weight off Iamaleava, and Berger made the case to be RB1 moving forward.

2. Talent Was Never The Problem

UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper celebrates after a Bruins touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Urban Meyer said it best this week: "UCLA’s got bad players? Bullshit. Go watch the film." Following these last two games, you've got to wonder what exactly DeShaun Foster was -- or wasn't -- doing.

UCLA's Jalen Berger runs the ball against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We said it all offseason. UCLA has adequate talent. Foster did a great job of building a culture in Westwood, but Skipper executed what really mattered -- getting his talent to be... talented.

Even then, the Bruins' culture under Skipper feels indomitable.

3. Is a Bowl Game Within Grasp?

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive linemen celebrate a touchdown with running back Jaivian Thomas (21) in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

We don't mean to get too ahead of ourselves, but the Bruins need just four more wins to qualify for a bowl game. And the way they look now, I'd say that's a strong possibility.

Let's try and project their wins.

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper looks up at the video board in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

The Bruins have six more games this season -- vs Maryland, at Indiana, vs Nebraska, at Ohio State, vs Washington, and at USC.

It's a tough remaining schedule, but if UCLA continues on this track, I can see wins coming against Maryland, Nebraska and Washington, leaving it up to them to secure another upset to get that sixth win.

UCLA's assistant head coach Jerry Neuheisel adjusts his headset during the third quarter in the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who could it be against?

