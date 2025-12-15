Predicting UCLA Basketball's Next Five Matchups
The Bruins currently sit at 7–3. After going 3–2 over their last five games, here’s a look at UCLA’s next five-game forecast.
After dropping the final game of a five-game stretch to No. 8 Gonzaga, UCLA’s schedule will ease up considerably over the next five games. The Bruins now need to show the league that they’re capable of winning the games they’re expected to win.
Game 11: vs Arizona State Sun Devils (Dec. 17, Home)
The Sun Devils currently sit at 9-2 and have proven to be a very solid team this season. They are led out by Maurice Odum, who is averaging 16.7 PTS, 6.0 AST, 1.7 STL (leads team). If UCLA can win this game, they might be looking good down the stretch.
This is a must-win game for UCLA, especially after losing against Gonzaga. Arizona State offers a rare opportunity to get UCLA back on track, given its success this season.
Prediction: 75-67 UCLA
Game 12: vs Cal Poly Mustangs (Dec. 19, Home)
This game presents a perfect opportunity for UCLA to build real momentum—especially if the Bruins take care of business against Arizona State beforehand. Cal Poly simply isn’t on UCLA’s level, and ESPN’s projections back that up, giving the Bruins a 98.9% chance to win.
However, Hamad Mousa could prove to give UCLA a lot of trouble in this game. This season, the star guard is averaging 20.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, and 1.5 STL. His defensive ability could give Donovan Dent a hard time.
Prediction: 84-53 UCLA
Game 13: vs UC Riverside Highlanders (Dec. 23, Home)
This game should easily go the Bruins’ way. If everything goes to plan, UCLA would be riding a three-game winning streak—something the Bruins desperately need after the loss to Gonzaga. A win here could push UCLA back toward the national rankings.
The only person standing in the way of making this a reality is guard Andrew Henderson. This season, he is averaging 17.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, while shooting 42.5% from the field. His best game came against Cal Poly, where he scored 28 points.
Prediction: 87-56 UCLA
Game 14: vs Iowa Hawkeyes (Jan. 3, Away)
The first real toss-up game for UCLA during this stretch. Iowa, at the time of this article, is 9-2, and will most likely find themselves 11-2 by the time UCLA comes to town. This, like ASU, is a must-win game for the Bruins and will be crucial in putting UCLA back into the ranks.
Guard Bennett Stirtz could prove to be a force to be reckoned with in this matchup. This season, the senior is averaging 17.9 PTS, 4.8 AST, 1.7 STL (team leader). If UCLA can overcome his scoring ability, this game should go the Bruins' way.
Game Prediction: 79-67 UCLA
Game 15: vs Wisconsin Badgers (Jan. 6, Away)
The only game in this five-game span where UCLA is considered the underdog. And for good reason, too, the Badgers are a very talented team, and match up well against the Bruins. Walking out of Wisconsin with a win will be difficult, but the Bruins might be able to squeak out a win here.
The Badgers have two very dominant players who could ruin UCLA's night if not addressed properly. John Blackwell is averaging 19.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, as well as 1.8 STL. Just as impressive, if not better, is Nick Boyd, who is averaging 20.2 PPG, 3.4 AST, and 3.0 RPG.
This will most likely be UCLA’s lone loss during this stretch. Defensively, the Bruins don’t appear ready to handle a team this explosive. Unless the offense takes a clear step forward in the games leading up to this matchup, the Badgers are likely to walk away with a win.
Prediction: 84-76 Wisconsin
The Bruins could finish this stretch at 4–1 if they’re able to clean up the issues that have plagued them through the first 10 games. Reaching that mark will require a complete team effort, but UCLA has already shown it can rise to the occasion when needed.
