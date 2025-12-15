Predicting UCLA Basketball's Next Five Matchups

The Bruins currently sit at 7–3. After going 3–2 over their last five games, here’s a look at UCLA’s next five-game forecast.

After dropping the final game of a five-game stretch to No. 8 Gonzaga, UCLA’s schedule will ease up considerably over the next five games. The Bruins now need to show the league that they’re capable of winning the games they’re expected to win.

Game 11: vs Arizona State Sun Devils (Dec. 17, Home)

Dec 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona State University Sun Devils guard Moe Odum (5) dribbles down court against Oklahoma University Sooners forward Tae Davis (13) in the second half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

The Sun Devils currently sit at 9-2 and have proven to be a very solid team this season. They are led out by Maurice Odum, who is averaging 16.7 PTS, 6.0 AST, 1.7 STL (leads team). If UCLA can win this game, they might be looking good down the stretch.

This is a must-win game for UCLA, especially after losing against Gonzaga. Arizona State offers a rare opportunity to get UCLA back on track, given its success this season.

Dec 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona State University Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) dribbles the ball against Oklahoma University Sooners at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Prediction: 75-67 UCLA

Game 12: vs Cal Poly Mustangs (Dec. 19, Home)

Colorado State's Augustinas Kiudulas gets boxed out during an NCAA Basketball game against Cal Poly at Moby Arena on Nov. 12, 2025 in Fort Collins, Colo. | Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This game presents a perfect opportunity for UCLA to build real momentum—especially if the Bruins take care of business against Arizona State beforehand. Cal Poly simply isn’t on UCLA’s level, and ESPN’s projections back that up, giving the Bruins a 98.9% chance to win.

However, Hamad Mousa could prove to give UCLA a lot of trouble in this game. This season, the star guard is averaging 20.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, and 1.5 STL. His defensive ability could give Donovan Dent a hard time.

Colorado State's Josh Pascarelli drives to the hoop during an NCAA Basketball game against Cal Poly at Moby Arena on Nov. 12, 2025 in Fort Collins, Colo. | Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prediction: 84-53 UCLA

Game 13: vs UC Riverside Highlanders (Dec. 23, Home)

Nov 30, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; UC Riverside Highlanders forward Kyle Owens (0) and UCLA Bruins center Aday Mara (15) battle for the ball in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This game should easily go the Bruins’ way. If everything goes to plan, UCLA would be riding a three-game winning streak—something the Bruins desperately need after the loss to Gonzaga. A win here could push UCLA back toward the national rankings.

The only person standing in the way of making this a reality is guard Andrew Henderson. This season, he is averaging 17.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, while shooting 42.5% from the field. His best game came against Cal Poly, where he scored 28 points.

Nov 30, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; UC Riverside Highlanders guard Nate Pickens (11) celebrates after dunking the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Prediction: 87-56 UCLA

Game 14: vs Iowa Hawkeyes (Jan. 3, Away)

Iowa guard Brendan Hausen (15) talks to Iowa head coach Ben McCollum during a basketball game against the Western Michigan Broncos Dec. 14, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first real toss-up game for UCLA during this stretch. Iowa, at the time of this article, is 9-2, and will most likely find themselves 11-2 by the time UCLA comes to town. This, like ASU, is a must-win game for the Bruins and will be crucial in putting UCLA back into the ranks.

Guard Bennett Stirtz could prove to be a force to be reckoned with in this matchup. This season, the senior is averaging 17.9 PTS, 4.8 AST, 1.7 STL (team leader). If UCLA can overcome his scoring ability, this game should go the Bruins' way.

Iowa forward Alvaro Folgueiras (7), Iowa guard Tate Sage (24) and Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz (14) listen during a huddle Dec. 14, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Game Prediction: 79-67 UCLA

Game 15: vs Wisconsin Badgers (Jan. 6, Away)

Dec 10, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Nolan Winter (31) fouls against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Jamarques Lawrence (10) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The only game in this five-game span where UCLA is considered the underdog. And for good reason, too, the Badgers are a very talented team, and match up well against the Bruins. Walking out of Wisconsin with a win will be difficult, but the Bruins might be able to squeak out a win here.

The Badgers have two very dominant players who could ruin UCLA's night if not addressed properly. John Blackwell is averaging 19.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, as well as 1.8 STL. Just as impressive, if not better, is Nick Boyd, who is averaging 20.2 PPG, 3.4 AST, and 3.0 RPG.

Dec 10, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Berke Buyuktuncel (9) shoots the ball against Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) and forward Aleksas Bieliauskas (32) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

This will most likely be UCLA’s lone loss during this stretch. Defensively, the Bruins don’t appear ready to handle a team this explosive . Unless the offense takes a clear step forward in the games leading up to this matchup, the Badgers are likely to walk away with a win.

Prediction: 84-76 Wisconsin

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins could finish this stretch at 4–1 if they’re able to clean up the issues that have plagued them through the first 10 games. Reaching that mark will require a complete team effort, but UCLA has already shown it can rise to the occasion when needed.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW