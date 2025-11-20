UCLA Teammate Praises Luke Duncan's Ohio State Start
UCLA Bruins backup quarterback Luke Duncan was put in the most impossible situation, learning he would be starting against the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes just 24 hours before kickoff as Nico Iamaleava was ruled out with a concussion.
And yet, the redshirt sophomore looked solid in his first career start on the road against the No. 1 team in the country.
Odds stacked against him as they were, Duncan didn't do half bad, finishing with 154 yards on 16-of-23 passing for a touchdown, but the game plan for him was also limited. Especially in the first half, it seemed the Bruins staff was trying to ease him into his first start, understandably.
Bruins tight end Jack Pedersen reflected on Duncan's performance fondly during Tuesday's media availability.
"Props to Luke, right? I don't think it's easy for anybody for their first collegiate start to go into Ohio State in front of however many people that was," Pedersen said. "I think he played a great game and, obviously, not the outcome we wanted. Just getting him settled in and just getting better every day.
"Like I said, hats off to him for coming in there short notice and being able to play a clean game game for us."
Once the training wheels appeared to come off, Duncan looked great and comfortable in the second half. Which begs the question: What is the game plan if Duncan has to start again against Washington?
Skipper Details Plan if Iamaleava is Out vs Washington
During Monday's media availability, interim coach Tim Skipper outlined the plan while holding out hope that Iamaleava would be cleared.
"He'd be a week better, you know what I mean?" Skipper said of Duncan. "We'll see how that all plays out. I'm going to wait until we see what we have going as far as with the injuries and things like that,a nd then we'll just move along with it.
"I think with Luke, the first half was tough for him. He was getting used to it and everything. Then the second half, I think he calmed down. He really did a good job of protecting the ball, getting the ball to the playmakers, and had some very successful plays. So he'll get better and better. I'm sure if he has to go, it's fine with me. We'll roll with it."
