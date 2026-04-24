Why UCLA's Season Projections Might Look Rough

UCLA has had an okay offseason so far, but there are still holes that could seriously limit next season’s success.

The Bruins have added six players this offseason — four transfers and two recruits — signaling a clear focus on building for the future. But in the short term, UCLA’s ceiling still looks limited. If the Bruins don’t finish this offseason strong, the 2026–27 season could take a step back.

Offense Is Looking Rough

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Even with the improvements, this roster on paper is not as talented as the one UCLA had entering last season. Losing Tyler Bilodeau, Donovan Dent, and Skyy Clark is significant, and those are not easy players to replace.

Bilodeau and Dent alone accounted for a major portion of UCLA’s offensive production . Replacing that kind of scoring was always going to be difficult — but based on how UCLA has approached the portal, it’s clear that directly replacing that production was not the top priority.

Auburn forward Filip Jovic (38) shoots against Tennessee center Felix Okpara (34) during their Day 2 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 12, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Instead, the Bruins focused on addressing foundational issues such as rebounding, physicality, and defense. Additions such as Filip Jovic and Sergej Macura help address those concerns. But in doing so, offense has taken a back seat — and now, with only a couple of roster spots remaining, UCLA is searching for that one true impact scorer.

That leaves the Bruins in a fragile position. As it stands, UCLA’s offense will heavily rely on Trent Perry and Eric Dailey Jr. taking major leaps. If either of them misses time or fails to elevate their production, the offense could struggle significantly. Which in turn would dismantle the season.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

There is some internal upside. Jaylen Petty , Jovic, Macura, and Joe Philon all have the potential to contribute more offensively. But in today’s college basketball landscape, development alone is not always enough — immediate results matter. Programs like Michigan have shown that with the right transfers, success can come quickly.

UCLA, so far, has not landed that defining piece.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

That is why Tounde Yessoufou looms so large. A player of his caliber would instantly reshape UCLA’s offensive outlook. His freshman production alone suggests he would have led the Bruins in multiple categories last season.

The bottom line is that UCLA has built a solid foundation, but it is still missing a true difference-maker. Until that piece is added, the team’s ceiling remains limited — and with how thin the offensive margin is right now, it would not take much for things to go the wrong direction.