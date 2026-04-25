Donovan Dent's Departure Hurts, But It Will Be Manageable

The Bruins are losing one of their biggest pieces that they had from the 2025-2026 season in Donovan Dent, who led the team in some of their biggest moments across the season.

When the Bruins were making a bid for a huge upset, Dent was likely at the forefront of the attempt, and when a game was won by huge margins, he, along with Tyler Bilodeau , would be atop the stat sheets.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

With him leaving the team, it's easy to assume that UCLA will struggle without him next year, and bracketology experts already believe the team will take a dip in performance.

However, the truth is that UCLA is already prepared for a world without dent, and thanks to Trent Perry and head coach Mick Cronin, the production will be replaced and managed well.

Why The Bruins Will Manage Without Donovan Dent: Trent Perry

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Trent Perry has had one of the more interesting careers on Cronin's roster, as he took very little playing time in his first year and turned it into a starting role the following year.

He was able to do so with the opportunity given to him in the form of an injury to Skyy Clark, who had his place before coming down with a hamstring injury that kept him out for double-digit games.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

It was during that time that Bruins fans learned that when the team is fired up, Perry can step up as a clutch leader and a total asset on both offense and defense.

In fact, he did his part in some big games to keep the Bruins alive, such as hitting a massive three-pointer against the Indiana Hoosiers in the game that went nearly to triple overtime.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Now with much more space on the team, Perry will be able to step up once more, and based on his track record with the team, he will do so very well.

Why The Bruins Will Manage Without Donovan Dent: Mick Cronin

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It may sound odd to say that the coach who may be out the door after next season will be able to keep UCLA stable, but the thing is, Cronin is a good coach and knows how to run a team.

He's already done his part in the offseason by having a great run in the transfer portal, and he knows how to coach players such as the aforementioned Perry to be their best.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With everything he has already brought to the table and everything he should bring again, Cronin will be able to structure a successful program.