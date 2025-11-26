Three UCLA Standouts Who Must Step Up vs. No. 4 Texas
The No. 3 Bruins are set to face No. 4 Texas in a game that could prove to be UCLA's toughest task of the season.
There are plenty of factors that will go into a Bruins win here; however, it primarily comes down to how the Bruins' players respond to facing a team of a similar stature. Going into this game, the Bruins are actually the underdogs according to ESPN analytics. This is the first time this season playing as such.
Lauren Betts | Center
Easily the Bruins' most talented player, Lauren Betts, will be facing off against the Longhorns' leading rebounder, Breya Cunningham. Rebounds will be crucial in this matchup, meaning Betts needs to be on her A game if the Bruins want to make a statement against Texas.
This season, Betts is averaging 15.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting a very impressive 61.7 % from the field.
Easily touted as a top pick in the next WNBA draft, Betts has a rare opportunity to solidify herself as one of the best in college basketball. This game will be a tough one, meaning Betts will need to be there to answer the call.
Kiki Rice | Guard
Alongside Betts, Kiki Rice will have a huge opportunity to turn some heads in this game. In Texas's last matchup against James Madison, they allowed guard Peyton McDaniel to score 20 points. Rice, falling into a similar role as McDaniel, will be primed to have a great game.
Rice this season is averaging 14.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, while shooting a very soild 44.9% from the field. Her versatility will be key in this game.
Mentioned previously, rebounds could prove to be a huge factor in this one. Rice, one of UCLA's top rebounders, has a real chance of making a huge difference.
Gabriela Jaquez | Forward
Probably the Bruins' best players this season have been none other than Gabriela Jaquez. Who currently leads the Bruins in both rebounding? While she was quiet against Southern, she will definitely have an impact in this game.
Jaquez, to start the season, has averaged 14.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. Her stats took a dip after the Southern game, but she should pick up soon.
Jaquez will most likely be tasked to defend star forward Madison Booker, which could prove to be a key matchup in this game.
If these players can perform, UCLA should be able to walk out of Vegas with a win. This matchup could easily prove to gauge if UCLA has a real shot at a national championship.
