All Bruins

Three UCLA Standouts Who Must Step Up vs. No. 4 Texas

UCLA is taking on Texas in a very key game this season

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.

Mar 30, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) celebrates after a three-pointer against the LSU Lady Tigers during the second half of a Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) celebrates after a three-pointer against the LSU Lady Tigers during the second half of a Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 3 Bruins are set to face No. 4 Texas in a game that could prove to be UCLA's toughest task of the season.

There are plenty of factors that will go into a Bruins win here; however, it primarily comes down to how the Bruins' players respond to facing a team of a similar stature. Going into this game, the Bruins are actually the underdogs according to ESPN analytics. This is the first time this season playing as such.

Lauren Betts | Center

Bett
Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Ice Brady (25) defends against UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) during second quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Easily the Bruins' most talented player, Lauren Betts, will be facing off against the Longhorns' leading rebounder, Breya Cunningham. Rebounds will be crucial in this matchup, meaning Betts needs to be on her A game if the Bruins want to make a statement against Texas.

This season, Betts is averaging 15.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting a very impressive 61.7 % from the field.

Bett
Apr 3, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) at press conference at the Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Easily touted as a top pick in the next WNBA draft, Betts has a rare opportunity to solidify herself as one of the best in college basketball. This game will be a tough one, meaning Betts will need to be there to answer the call.

Kiki Rice | Guard

Kiki Ric
Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) leaves the court during the fourth quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Alongside Betts, Kiki Rice will have a huge opportunity to turn some heads in this game. In Texas's last matchup against James Madison, they allowed guard Peyton McDaniel to score 20 points. Rice, falling into a similar role as McDaniel, will be primed to have a great game.

Rice this season is averaging 14.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, while shooting a very soild 44.9% from the field. Her versatility will be key in this game.

Ric
Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) and Connecticut Huskies guard Kaitlyn Chen (20) go after a loose ball during the third quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mentioned previously, rebounds could prove to be a huge factor in this one. Rice, one of UCLA's top rebounders, has a real chance of making a huge difference.

Gabriela Jaquez | Forward

Jaque
Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) reacts during second quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Probably the Bruins' best players this season have been none other than Gabriela Jaquez. Who currently leads the Bruins in both rebounding? While she was quiet against Southern, she will definitely have an impact in this game.

Jaquez, to start the season, has averaged 14.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. Her stats took a dip after the Southern game, but she should pick up soon.

Jaque
Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) dribbles against the Connecticut Huskies during second quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jaquez will most likely be tasked to defend star forward Madison Booker, which could prove to be a key matchup in this game.

CLos
Apr 3, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close at press conference at the Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If these players can perform, UCLA should be able to walk out of Vegas with a win. This matchup could easily prove to gauge if UCLA has a real shot at a national championship.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.
ANDREW L. FERGUSON JR.

Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.