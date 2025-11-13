Can UCLA's Lauren Betts Dominate Despite Constant Double Teams?
Lauren Betts faced her toughest challenge yet of the 2025-26 season when Oklahoma sent aggressive double teams her way in UCLA's 73-59 victory. Seven turnovers and 4-of-11 shooting marked her worst performance yet. The question now: Can she adjust before elite opponents copy the blueprint?
Oklahoma Found Betts' Weakness
The Nov 10 clash between No. 3 UCLA and No. 6 Oklahoma featured a highly anticipated battle between Betts and Raegan Beers. Oklahoma's coaching staff implemented quick double teams whenever Betts touched the ball in scoring position, forcing rushed decisions instead of her usual methodical post-game.
The numbers tell a harsh story. Betts posted a career-high seven turnovers while shooting just 4-of-11 from the field, accounting for nearly 44% of UCLA's total giveaways. Her 36.4% shooting marked a dramatic fall from the 73.7% efficiency she maintained through the first two games.
Oklahoma's scheme worked by closing quickly from the baseline or nearest defender, collapsing before Betts could establish her position or make a strong move. The aggressive help disrupted her timing and forced passes she wasn't ready to make.
Even Beers struggled in the physical battle, managing just seven points on 2-of-7 shooting, but Oklahoma's defensive game plan clearly rattled Betts more than any opponent had this season.
What She Did Right Despite the Pressure
The stat line looks ugly, but Betts still impacted the game in crucial ways. She grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked four shots in 35 minutes, helping UCLA dominate the boards 57-46 and holding Oklahoma to 30.7% shooting from the field.
Her defensive presence never wavered. Those four blocks altered Oklahoma's interior approach throughout the game, and her rim protection forced the Sooners into difficult perimeter attempts.
When Beers tried to establish a position, Betts held her ground, preventing the one-on-one battle from tilting Oklahoma's direction. She also assisted on several Bruins buckets when she did make the right read out of double teams, showing flashes of the playmaking she'll need to develop.
The real insight:
Betts' defensive value doesn't disappear when offenses take away her scoring. She remained UCLA's anchor on that end, controlling the paint even on her worst offensive night. That two-way impact is exactly what separates elite centers from good ones.
The Path Forward Against Future Double Teams
UCLA faces No. 11 UNC on Nov 13, then No. 4 Texas in the Players' Era Tournament, with potential matchups against No. 2 South Carolina and Tennessee before Big Ten play. Every scouting report will include Oklahoma's defensive blueprint.
Betts needs to make faster decisions out of traps. Seven turnovers came from holding the ball too long or forcing passes into traffic. The solution isn't complicated: catch deeper, recognize the double earlier, and move the ball before the trap fully forms. Her 3.0 assists per game indicate that she can pass effectively, but the Oklahoma film reveals that she needs to speed up those reads.
Her teammates' converting open looks matters too. UCLA shot just 8-for-22 from three-point range against Oklahoma. When Betts draws two defenders and kicks out, the Bruins need to punish that advantage. If perimeter shooters knock down shots, opponents will stop doubling. If they keep missing, the traps will continue.
Coach Cori Close's preseason plan to reduce Betts' minutes and shot attempts suddenly makes more sense. At 14 points per game on elite efficiency, she's picking her spots rather than forcing volume.
That approach keeps her fresh for moments when defenses do give her single coverage. Against teams that double, her defensive dominance and rebounding become the primary contributions, while Gianna Kneepkens and Angela Dugalic carry the offensive load.
The answer to whether Betts can dominate despite constant double teams isn't yes or no. It's more nuanced: She can dominate differently. Her defense and rebounding remain elite regardless of scheme. Her offensive dominance depends on reading traps faster and trusting teammates to convert the opportunities those doubles create.
If she cleans up the turnovers and UCLA's shooters improve, the double teams become a liability for opponents rather than a solution.
