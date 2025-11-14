Three Players Crucial to UCLA's Battle vs Arizona
It's time for the No. 15 UCLA Bruins (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) as they take on the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) in a Hall of Fame Series Clash in the Intuit Dome on Friday night.
The Bruins are coming off three pretty underwhelming wins against middling teams like Eastern Washington, Pepperdine and West Georgia with the hopes of finally putting it all together and reaching the ceiling it's had all season.
The Wildcats already have a statement win on the year, opening the season defeating No. 3 Florida. Friday's matchup will likely be one of UCLA's toughest opponents all season if Arizona is as good all year as it has been early this season.
With that being said, it's all hands on deck, and every contributor is going to have to step up for UCLA. But let's go through the three that must have the most impact against Arizona.
1. Donovan Dent, PG
This one is a given. Dent is the sole reason UCLA's ceiling is so high this year.
The star transfer point guard was precautionarily held out of last game with a muscle strain, but coach Mick Cronin said he'll be good to go against Arizona.
Dent is the table setter for UCLA's offense and and brings a steady, competitive presence on defense. Against Arizona's staunch frontcourt, Dent will be integral in assuring the Bruins' offense is potent all game.
2. Xavier Booker, C
Booker was UCLA's second-biggest transfer acquisition but has been equally as important to the Bruins' success early this season.
His paint presence is what he's known for, posting five blocks against Pepperdine, but it has been his offense, more specifically his paint scoring, that has stood out the most.
Cronin praised Booker's post scoring ability early this season an stated that getting him a post touch almost guarantees UCLA a bucket. Arizona's backcourt is just as good as its frontcourt, and Booker will be a huge piece in the Bruins' effort to compete on both sides of the ball.
3. Tyler Bilodeau, PF
If Dent is the crafty, offensive engine and Booker is the Bruins' last line of defense, then Bilodeau is the bridge that brings it all together.
The veteran forward had a great 17-point outing against these Wildcats in UCLA's 57-54 win in Phoenix last season, and his scoring prowess and defensive identity are going to be even more integral this year.
With or without Dent, Bilodeau has remained UCLA's most consistent player. He is averaging 16.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game on 51.4% from the field.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.