Three Silver Linings From UCLA’s Blowout Loss to Washington
There is no denying that this game did not go UCLA’s way. The Bruins would be thwarted 48-14, in what could be their last game at the Rose Bowl.
However, there were still a few silver linings from the game worth discussing. The Bruins now set their sight on their historic rival, No.15 USC.
1. Luke Duncan is UCLA's Future
Last week, Luke Duncan was thrown into a game he had no business playing in against No.1 Ohio State. However, given the short notice and the level of competition, Duncan played well. He passed for 154 yards, one touchdown, on 16/23 passing.
Fast forward to this week, Duncan's number would be called again, after starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava would go down with an injury.
Luke Duncan would show out once again. He would complete a few great passes, as well as a great 37-yard touchdown pass to Mikey Matthews. After that drive, UCLA would be very conservative, not allowing Duncan to pass much, but given the sample size, he performed.
2. Mikey Matthews Looked Great
Matthews has been fairly quiet this season; however, against Washington, he looked like the player we all thought he was. He was able to catch six passes (season high) for 40 yards, as well as a notable 37-yard touchdown grab.
In the season, Mathews has caught 23 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns. While nothing necessarily pops out, Matthews has been a huge contributor in those 3rd & short situations.
If Matthews decides to stay at UCLA, he could become a key piece moving forward. That hinges heavily on whether Luke Duncan remains with the program, as Matthews has emerged as one of his favorite targets.
3. Cole Martin's Impact
Cole Martin was one of UCLA's only bright spots from this game. Late in the second quarter against the Huskies, he was able to find an interception as well as a nice return of 27 yards. He would finish the game with three solo tackles, one interception, and one defended pass.
On the season, Cole Martin has recorded 32 tackles (25 solo), four passes defended, and one interception. The sophomore has been lights out for the Bruins and could be a major returning piece next year.
On paper, the Bruins’ secondary doesn’t stand out. But the film tells a different story. They consistently force tight windows and make it difficult for opposing quarterbacks to find their No. 1 receivers.
