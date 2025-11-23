All Bruins

Three Silver Linings From UCLA’s Blowout Loss to Washington

While the Bruins would walk out of their final game in what could be it's final game in Westwood, there were still a few notable silver linings.

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) breaks away from Washington Huskies safety Alex McLaughlin (12) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) breaks away from Washington Huskies safety Alex McLaughlin (12) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

There is no denying that this game did not go UCLA’s way. The Bruins would be thwarted 48-14, in what could be their last game at the Rose Bowl.

However, there were still a few silver linings from the game worth discussing. The Bruins now set their sight on their historic rival, No.15 USC.

1. Luke Duncan is UCLA's Future

Luke Dunca
Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Luke Duncan (12) warms up prior to the game against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Last week, Luke Duncan was thrown into a game he had no business playing in against No.1 Ohio State. However, given the short notice and the level of competition, Duncan played well. He passed for 154 yards, one touchdown, on 16/23 passing.

Fast forward to this week, Duncan's number would be called again, after starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava would go down with an injury.

Dunca
UCLA Bruins quarterback Luke Duncan (12) throws during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Luke Duncan would show out once again. He would complete a few great passes, as well as a great 37-yard touchdown pass to Mikey Matthews. After that drive, UCLA would be very conservative, not allowing Duncan to pass much, but given the sample size, he performed.

2. Mikey Matthews Looked Great

Mike
Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies safety Rahshawn Clark (2) forces a fumble by UCLA Bruins wide receiver Mikey Matthews (7) during the first half the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Matthews has been fairly quiet this season; however, against Washington, he looked like the player we all thought he was. He was able to catch six passes (season high) for 40 yards, as well as a notable 37-yard touchdown grab.

In the season, Mathews has caught 23 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns. While nothing necessarily pops out, Matthews has been a huge contributor in those 3rd & short situations.

Matthew
UCLA's Mikey Matthews, right, catches a pass as Michigan State's Dontavius Nash defends during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Matthews decides to stay at UCLA, he could become a key piece moving forward. That hinges heavily on whether Luke Duncan remains with the program, as Matthews has emerged as one of his favorite targets.

3. Cole Martin's Impact

Cole Marti
Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) gets by UCLA Bruins defensive back Andre Jordan Jr. (2) and defensive back Cole Martin (21) as he runs for a touchdown during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Cole Martin was one of UCLA's only bright spots from this game. Late in the second quarter against the Huskies, he was able to find an interception as well as a nice return of 27 yards. He would finish the game with three solo tackles, one interception, and one defended pass.

On the season, Cole Martin has recorded 32 tackles (25 solo), four passes defended, and one interception. The sophomore has been lights out for the Bruins and could be a major returning piece next year.

MArti
Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Cole Martin (21) is brought down by Utah Utes cornerback Jason Stokes Jr. (13) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On paper, the Bruins’ secondary doesn’t stand out. But the film tells a different story. They consistently force tight windows and make it difficult for opposing quarterbacks to find their No. 1 receivers.

UCL
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Isaiah West (32) runs the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half of the NCAA college football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI  to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.
ANDREW L. FERGUSON JR.

Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.